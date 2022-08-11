Predicting Multiple Sclerosis Severity Simplified by Retina Exam

Country* - Select - Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Ivory Coast Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macau Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of the Congo Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts & Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome & Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay US Minor Outlying Islands US Virgin Islands Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City State Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Bank Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

It is essential to assess the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS) in order to choose appropriate therapeutic measures, but this cannot be reliably done using existing methods. A MedUni Vienna study now shows for the first time that the retina can be used as a prognostic marker. Analyses revealed that retinal layer thinning as a result of an MS relapse predicts the severity of future relapses and, hence, the likelihood of disability. The results of the study have now been published in Neurology.





Researchers led by Gabriel Bsteh and Thomas Berger from the Department of Neurology at MedUni Vienna/University Hospital Vienna, working in collaboration with the Department of Ophthalmology and Optometrics at MedUni Vienna/University Hospital Vienna, studied 167 MS patients over a period of more than three years. They hypothesised that retinal damage due to relapse reflects the extent of damage in the brain. As the scientific analyses confirmed, the loss of approximately 5 µm (micrometres) of retinal layer thickness after optic neuritis equates to a doubling of the risk of permanent disability after the next relapse. These predictions could be used as the basis for treatment decisions in future: the results of the study suggest that more aggressive treatment is indicated where there is significant retinal layer thinning than would be the case for a smaller degree of thinning. This is true even if the patient has no disability or only slight disability at the time of measurement.

Prognostic technique already available

The researchers used optical coherence tomography (OCT) to measure retinal layer thickness. OCT is an imaging technique that uses infrared light to produce high-resolution three-dimensional images of very thin layers of tissue in the micrometre range (1 micrometre=1 thousandth of a millimetre). It is already used as a tool for diagnosing eye diseases such as glaucoma, and for evaluating disease progression. "The technique for predicting the course of MS is therefore already available to us," pointed out Gabriel Bsteh, first author of the study, adding: "As we discovered in the course of our clinical trial, measurements should be taken at initial diagnosis, directly when optic neuritis occurs in relapsing MS, and six months thereafter."

The retina as a window to the brain

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease that leads to the loss of axons and neurons throughout the entire nervous system. Although this damage often goes unnoticed by patients at first, its extent determines the prognosis for the severity of the disease. Since predictions about the course of the disease are important in MS for selecting the appropriate treatment, medical research has long been searching for reliable prognostic tools. "In retinal layer thickness, we have found a new biomarker that represents a window to the brain, as it were," said Gabriel Bsteh, summarising the essence of the study. If the results are confirmed in larger follow-up studies, the technique could also be applied in routine clinical practice.





Reference: Bsteh G, Krajnc N, Riedl K, et al. Retinal Layer Thinning After Optic Neuritis is Associated With Future Relapse Remission in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis. Neurology. Published online August 2, 2022. doi:10.1212/WNL.0000000000200970





