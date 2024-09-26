Pregnant Women Who Struggle Sleeping May Have Children With Neurodevelopmental Delays

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Pregnant women who do not get enough sleep may be at higher risk of having children with neurodevelopmental delays, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.



Short sleep duration (SSD) is defined as sleeping less than seven hours per night. Pregnant women may have trouble sleeping due to hormonal changes, pregnancy discomfort, frequent urination and other factors.





It’s been reported that almost 40% of pregnant women have SSD. These women may have a higher risk of impaired glucose tolerance, insulin resistance and gestational diabetes and their children may be at higher risk of experiencing neurodevelopmental delays. These children are slower to develop their social, emotional, behavioral, motor, cognitive or speech skills.

“This study highlights the necessity of managing sleep health during pregnancy. By shedding light on the connection between maternal sleep during pregnancy and children's neurodevelopment, our study empowers families with knowledge that can shape healthier pregnancy habits and contribute to the well-being of the next generation,” said lead study author Peng Zhu, M.D., of Anhui Medical University and the MOE Key Laboratory of Population Health Across Life Cycle in Hefei, China. “Improving sleep habits during pregnancy may prevent or reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental issues in children.”





The researchers analyzed sleep data from 7,059 mother-child pairs from 3 different hospitals in China. They screened the children for developmental delays from 6 months to 3 years old and analyzed the link between maternal sleep duration and neurodevelopmental delay risk. They also evaluated the role of cord blood serum C-peptide levels, which are a stable indicator of fetal insulin secretion.





The study found:

Insufficient sleep during pregnancy may be associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental issues in children, affecting their cognitive abilities, behavioral development and learning capabilities.

Boys appear to be at a higher risk of neurodevelopmental delays when their mothers experience SSD during pregnancy, suggesting that gender plays a crucial role in offspring response to prenatal environmental factors.

SSD during pregnancy might affect the mother's glucose metabolism, thereby influencing the fetal development environment.

There may be a positive correlation between C-peptide levels in umbilical cord blood and neurodevelopmental delays in offspring, indicating that a mother's glucose metabolism during pregnancy may impact the insulin secretion of the fetus and, consequently, their neurodevelopment.





“Prenatal health is important not only for the expectant mother but also for the long-term health of the unborn child,” said Zhu.





