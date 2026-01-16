Preventing Neuron Death in ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia

Testing STAUFEN-1 Reduction in Human Neurons and Brain Cells

The research team used multiple experimental approaches, starting with human neurons created from induced pluripotent stem cells. “We call them iPSC-derived neurons," Gandelman explained. "We can differentiate them into neurons, and then we can study neurons in a dish.”





Using human neurons was crucial. “When we have a finding, we want to make sure we can translate that to patients,” Gandelman noted.





The researchers first analyzed gene expression when STAUFEN-1 levels were reduced and found that over 3,000 genes changed their activity, with many cell death genes being turned down. Then came the critical experiments: exposing neurons to compounds that activate p53 and normally cause extensive cell death.





One compound, etoposide, causes DNA breaks. “The cells try to repair these breaks, and usually when we add enough of this compound, they cannot repair those breaks, and they just all die massively,” Gandelman explained.





But when STAUFEN-1 levels were reduced, something remarkable happened: “If we lower STAUFEN-1, DNA damage is prevented and they survive.”





The protection was dramatic. “These compounds cause very extensive DNA damage and cell death in neurons unless we intervene on STAUFEN-1. This is important because such breaks are very common in all neurodegenerative diseases,” Gandelman noted.

ALS Mouse Models Confirm STAUFEN-1 Reduction as a Promising Therapeutic Strategy To ensure their findings were not limited to laboratory conditions, the researchers tested mice carrying a C9orf72 mutation, one of the most common genetic causes of ALS. These mice accumulate DNA damage over their lifespan.

The team bred these disease mice with mice that have lower STAUFEN-1 levels. The results mirrored the human neuron experiments: the p53 death pathway was less activated.

“We show that this works in human neurons and that this also works with the triggers of neuronal death in the mouse,” Gandelman said. “That gives us a good answer of how this could be valuable for therapeutics.”