Psychedelics’ Influence on Gender Identity and Sexual Experiences

The increasing availability of legal psychedelic therapy programs, such as those in Colorado and Oregon, has led researchers to take a broader look into various aspects of how people use these substances.





A team of researchers has just published the first paper of its kind reporting on the impact of psychedelics on sexuality and intimacy. The paper, published Friday (March 28) in the Journal of Sex Research, found that psychedelic experiences enhanced participants’ perceptions of their relationship quality, attraction to their current partner, and sexual activities.





“People in clinical trials and people going on psychedelic retreats in other countries have talked about a broad range of positive effects, including greater self-insight and feeling more connected to other people. Could there be benefits for intimate relationships in the long-term?” says Daniel Kruger, PhD, research associate professor in the University at Buffalo School of Public Health and Health Professions and first author on the paper.

And what about benefits for people experiencing gender dysphoria? There haven’t been any studies in these areas, so Kruger and his colleagues from the University of Michigan Medical School, University of Exeter, and University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, as well as two psychedelic therapists, decided to explore this gap.





Researchers sent a survey to nearly 600 individuals who have used psychedelics, querying them on how their use of psychedelics affected various aspects of their sexuality, gender identity, and romantic relationships. The most common psychedelics that participants reported using were psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, ecstasy or molly, and ketamine.





The results found that 70% of participants reported perceived impacts of psychedelic experiences on their sexuality and/or sexual experiences, with 65% mentioning short-term effects and nearly 53% reporting long-term effects.





Approximately 10% said that psychedelic experiences influenced their gender identity and/or expression, with some describing experiences of gender fluidity and feeling “waves” from feminine to masculine.





“I think the biggest surprise for me was the increase in same-sex attraction, reported by a quarter of women and about one in eight men,” says Kruger, a trained psychologist who studies medical cannabis, emerging cannabinoids, and therapeutic use of psychedelics. “A third of those with other gender identities also reported changes. Most people did not experience this, but the fact that so many people did is striking.”





So, why study how users of psychedelics perceive the effects this class of drugs has on their relationships and sexuality?





“Many people think that psychedelics will be the next generation of psychiatric medications,” Kruger says, adding there hasn’t been a major advance since Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) like Prozac in the 1980s, “and psychedelics seem like they could be much more effective.” But, he adds, people shouldn’t simply “think of psychedelics as a magic pill that just makes everything better.”





There are also hundreds of clinical trials using psychedelics, as well as legal psychedelic therapy programs in multiple states, including Colorado and Oregon.





“Psychedelic use may be at an all-time high among young adults, and many older adults are trying psychedelics for the therapeutic benefits,” he says. “There are huge implications for public health when so many people are using psychedelics. We need to reduce risks and protect people from harms and educate people so they know what they are getting into.”





As this was the first study of its kind, it was meant to be broad and exploratory, according to Kruger, who plans to conduct further research to better understand what’s happening.





Reference: Kruger DJ, Argyri ,Eirini K., Mogilski ,Justin K., et al. Perceived impact of psychedelics on sexual, gender, and intimate relationship dynamics: a mixed-methods investigation. J Sex Res. doi: 10.1080/00224499.2025.2479197



