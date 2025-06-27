We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Psychopathy Linked to Structural Brain Changes in Key Regions

A study highlights how psychopathy is associated with structural brain differences.

News  
Published: June 27, 2025 
Original story from the European Brain ReseArch INfrastructureS
Digital visualization of a human brain with glowing neural activity linked to psychopathy research.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 1 minute

A new study published in the European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience has shed light on the brain structure differences associated with psychopathy — a condition known to be one of the strongest predictors of persistent violent behaviour. Using advanced neuroimaging and the Julich-Brain Atlas, researchers from Forschungszentrum Jülich, RWTH Aachen University ,Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Georg August University, (Germany) and University of Pennsylvania (USA) have identified specific brain networks that appear to be structurally altered in individuals exhibiting psychopathic traits. The Atlas can be freely accessed via the EBRAINS Research Infrastructure. 


The study examined structural MRI data from 39 adult male participants diagnosed with psychopathy, compared with matched control subjects. Researchers assessed psychopathic traits using the Psychopathy Check-List (PCL-R), a well-established diagnostic tool that evaluates two key dimensions: interpersonal-affective traits (factor 1) and lifestyle-antisocial behaviour (factor 2). 


Results revealed that higher scores on factor 2 — related to antisocial tendencies — were linked to reduced volumes in multiple brain regions. These included subcortical areas such as the basal ganglia, thalamus, and basal forebrain, as well as parts of the brainstem (pons), cerebellum, and cortical areas in the orbitofrontal and insular regions. These areas are known to play roles in emotion regulation, decision-making, impulse control, and social behaviour. 

Subscribe to Neuroscience updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


In contrast, associations with factor 1 traits, such as pathological lying and lack of empathy, were weaker and more variable. Some volume differences were noted in the orbitofrontal, dorsolateral-frontal and left hippocampal areas, but the patterns were less consistent across individuals. 


Group comparisons also revealed a significant reduction in total brain volume in the psychopathy group, with the most notable localised difference in the right subiculum, a part of the hippocampus involved in memory. 


The study’s authors highlight that the findings suggest a particularly strong neurobiological link between antisocial behaviour and reduced brain volume across widespread regions. 


The study advances research on the neuropsychobiological correlates of aggression, which will be intensively investigated in the next years at RWTH Aachen together with the universities in Heidelberg and Frankfurt, the Central Institute in Mannheim, as well as Forschungszentrum Jülich within the research initiative SFB TRR 379 (Neuropsychobiology of Aggression: A Transdiagnostic Approach in Mental Disorders.)


Reference: Pieperhoff P, Hofhansel L, Schneider F, et al. Associations of brain structure with psychopathy. Eur Arch Psychiatry Clin Neurosci. 2025. doi: 10.1007/s00406-025-02028-6


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter