Trauma may be even more complex than previously thought. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is often portrayed in popular media as subjects experiencing hypervigilance, flashbacks, and nightmares. While these fear-based symptoms do commonly occur, new research from Yale School of Medicine (YSM) shows another distinct side to PTSD.





“PTSD is highly heterogeneous, yet most diagnostic frameworks and treatment models have historically centered on fear-related processes,” says Ziv Ben-Zion, PhD, assistant professor adjunct at YSM and assistant professor at University of Haifa. “We hypothesized that fear captures only part of the clinical picture.”





For several years, Ilan Harpaz-Rotem, PhD, ABPP, Glenn H. Greenberg Professor of Psychiatry at YSM and professor of psychology in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, has worked with his research team to understand the unique biology underlying this complex condition. Now, according to a study published recently in Biological Psychiatry, the team—which also includes Tobias Spiller, MD, and Or Duek, PhD, both assistant professors adjunct in psychiatry at YSM—found that PTSD involves both fear and emotional pain responses.





Untangling these two distinct symptom profiles could potentially inform future treatments of the condition.





“We identified two clinical profiles with distinct neural signatures, underscoring that PTSD is not reducible to fear alone,” says Ben-Zion, first author of the study. “Clinically, this suggests that assessment and treatment should be guided by the individual’s dominant emotional experience, whether fear-based or driven by emotional pain.”