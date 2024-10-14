Research Links Psilocybin to Enhanced Motivation

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Register for free to listen to this article

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary Research from Monash University demonstrates that rats given psilocybin exhibit increased optimism and motivation in reward-based tasks. This study provides insights into how psilocybin may address core symptoms of major depression, paving the way for future human trials and understanding its therapeutic mechanisms.

Key Takeaways Psilocybin treatment led to long-lasting optimistic behavior in rats, indicating potential benefits for depression. The study utilized computational modeling to analyze the effects of psilocybin on information processing and behavior. Researchers aim to identify who may benefit from psychedelic therapies based on their findings, enhancing treatment strategies for depression.





Monash University researchers have made a breakthrough in the study of psychedelics to treat disorders including major depression, demonstrating that rats given psilocybin exhibit increased optimism over time.





Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms that has shown promise as a novel treatment for depression. However, the information processing mechanisms affected by psilocybin are not well understood.





Now, a cross-disciplinary team at Monash University has used computational modelling to demonstrate that rats given psilocybin display long-lasting, increased optimistic behaviour to perform reward-based tasks.





The findings, published in Translational Psychiatry, suggest psilocybin may be helpful for addressing the core symptoms of major depression and other conditions characterised by reduced engagement and withdrawal.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Monash PhD candidate Elizabeth (Beth) Fisher led the study, working with Professor Jakob Hohwy from the Monash Centre for Consciousness and Contemplative Studies (M3CS) and Dr Claire Foldi from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute.





Professor Hohwy says the results are a promising step toward explaining the mechanisms of how psychedelics may work to change the brain and increase engagement after treatment:





“Our team found that rats given psilocybin were more motivated to explore their environment and perform reward-based tasks. These exciting results show the mechanisms of how psilocybin may work to increase optimism in an animal model, which we hope may translate to humans as well.”





Beth Fisher said that the study should motivate confirmation of these effects in human studies:





“Insights into the mechanisms of psilocybin allow us to unpack who may benefit from psychedelic therapies as well as who these treatments may not be beneficial for.





“With many people around the world affected by depression, our ultimate goal is to help build understanding of how psilocybin might be used to treat core symptoms people experience, such as diminished optimism, apathy and withdrawal from the world around them.”





Reference: Fisher EL, Smith R, Conn K, et al. Psilocybin increases optimistic engagement over time: computational modelling of behaviour in rats. Transl Psychiatry. 2024;14(1):394. doi: 10.1038/s41398-024-03103-7



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.