Schizophrenia-Like Behaviors Tracked Using Non-Invasive Mouse Monitoring

Read time: 2 minutes

A team of neuroscientists has used an automated cage-monitoring system to assess behavioral traits in a mouse model of schizophrenia. The study found alterations in exploratory behavior and cognitive flexibility in mice treated with a drug that mimics schizophrenia-like symptoms. The findings may help refine animal models for psychiatric research and support more accurate assessments of therapeutic interventions.

Schizophrenia and the challenge of modeling psychiatric symptoms

Schizophrenia is a complex mental illness that affects mood, perception and cognition. It is characterized by both positive symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions, and negative symptoms, including reduced emotional expression and impaired social behavior. The condition is influenced by genetic, environmental and neurodevelopmental factors, but its underlying biological mechanisms remain poorly defined.





Animal models have helped identify pathways implicated in schizophrenia. However, traditional behavioral tests often rely on human interaction and stimulus-based assessments, which can limit their ecological validity. In an effort to improve preclinical modeling, researchers from Fujita Health University in Japan tested a system designed to track spontaneous behaviors in a group-housed environment.

Monitoring behavior without interference

The team, led by Assistant Professor Hisayoshi Kubota and Professor Taku Nagai, used a system called IntelliCage to study the effects of the NMDA receptor antagonist MK-801 in mice. This drug is known to block glutamate signaling and induce behaviors in animals that resemble schizophrenia symptoms in humans.





Each mouse was implanted with a radio frequency identification (RFID) microchip, allowing for the continuous monitoring of corner visits, nose pokes and water-licking behaviors. Mice received repeated MK-801 treatment, and their activities were recorded and compared to untreated controls.





In the hours immediately following treatment, MK-801-treated mice showed increased corner visits, suggesting elevated exploratory behavior. This hyperactivity was transient and primarily observed during initial exposure to the environment.

Assessing reward sensitivity and motivation

The researchers also evaluated reward-seeking behavior by offering a sugar solution. Both treated and control mice showed a preference for the sugar solution, indicating that MK-801 treatment did not diminish the perception of reward.





However, when water was provided as a reward following extended periods of deprivation, MK-801-treated mice spent significantly less time in corners where water was available. This suggests that the treatment may reduce competitive motivation for basic rewards in a social setting, even if sensitivity to reward remains intact.

Impairments in cognitive flexibility

To investigate cognitive functions, the team conducted a spatial discrimination task. Mice were trained to find water in two diagonally located corners over several days. Both groups showed improvement over time. When the locations of the rewards were changed, however, MK-801-treated mice adapted more slowly, indicating impaired cognitive flexibility – a characteristic deficit in schizophrenia.





This aspect of the study highlights how repeated NMDA receptor blockade can disrupt the ability to adjust to changing rules or environments, a critical component of executive function.

Potential for future applications

The IntelliCage platform enabled long-term, non-invasive behavioral monitoring under naturalistic conditions, without direct handling or task-based stimuli. This approach could support future studies of circuit-level dysfunction and treatment responses in psychiatric research.





Reference: Kubota H, Zhang X, Khalili M, Zhou X, Wen Y, Nagai T. Automated behavioral analysis of schizophrenia-like phenotypes in repeated Mk-801-treated mice using Intellicage. IJMS. 2025;26(11):5184. doi: 10.3390/ijms26115184



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.