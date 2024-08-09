We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Serotonin Changes How People Learn and Respond to Negative Information

Increasing serotonin can change how people learn from negative information, as well as improving how they respond to it.

News  
Published: August 9, 2024
 
| Original story from the University of Oxford
An image of a brain with one half black/white with equations and formulas, the other multi-coloured.
Credit: ElisaRiva/ Pixabay
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

Increasing serotonin can change how people learn from negative information, as well as improving how they respond to it, according to a new study published in the leading journal Nature Communications.


The study by scientists at the University of Oxford’s Department of Psychiatry and the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) Oxford Health Biomedical Research Centre (OH BRC) found people with increased serotonin levels had reduced sensitivity to punishing outcomes (for example, losing money in a game) without significantly affecting sensitivity to rewarding ones (winning money).


They found that increasing serotonin made individuals better able to control their behavior, particularly when exposed to negative information. The study also showed that elevated serotonin levels benefited different types of memory.

Want more breaking news?

Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day.

Subscribe for FREE

Michael Colwell of Oxford's Department of Psychiatry, the lead author of the paper, said: "These findings shed new light on how serotonin shapes human behavior, particularly in negative environments".

"We believe it may offer important insights into the cause and treatment of depression."

Instead of using traditional antidepressants (SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) to test responses, the researchers used a new technique to test the effects of serotonin, using a selective serotonin-releasing agent, a drug currently used to treat a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. Unlike traditional techniques, this novel drug directly increases serotonin levels in the human brain.

Professor Catherine Harmer, professor of cognitive neuroscience at the University of Oxford, and OH BRC Theme Lead for Depression Therapeutics said: 'Despite nearly a century of research, our understanding of how serotonin influences human behavior has remained unclear and controversial.

"This provides us with some exciting new information about the role of serotonin in humans. It shows that serotonin, which has been implicated in depression and in the effects of antidepressants, has more of a role in processing negative things, rather than boosting positive responses. Serotonin is often referred to colloquially as the ‘happy chemical’ but perhaps it is time we thought of it as the ‘not-so-bad chemical’."

Professor Susannah Murphy, associate professor at the University of Oxford, said: "By directly manipulating levels of serotonin in the brain, this study helps us to understand some of the core functions this important brain chemical plays in humans."

"Our findings underscore the central role that serotonin plays in effortful cognitive processes, such as our ability to put the brakes on unwanted behaviors. This study helps to further understand why drugs that change serotonin levels are effective treatments for many mental illnesses, including depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder."

The study involved 26 participants who were given the drug to increase serotonin, with a further 27 in a control group, who were asked to do a series of tasks measuring learning and behavioral control. State-of-the-art models were then used to understand participant behavior.


Reference: Colwell MJ, Tagomori H, Shang F, et al. Direct serotonin release in humans shapes aversive learning and inhibition. Nat Commun. 2024. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-50394-x


This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Related Topic Pages
Behavioral Neuroscience
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter