Sleep Deprivation and Sleep Disorders Affect Brain Regions Differently

Chronic sleep disorders affect a significant portion of the population, with estimates ranging from 20 – 35%, and nearly 50% of older adults suffering from these conditions. Almost everyone experiences short-term sleep deprivation at some point in their lives, whether due to work commitments, family responsibilities or excessive screen time. In a recent meta-study, researchers from Jülich have uncovered differences in the brain regions associated with chronic sleep disorders and short-term sleep deprivation. These findings were published in JAMA Psychiatry.

The impact of sleep deprivation on brain function

"Poor sleep is one of the most important – but changeable– risk factors for mental illnesses in adolescents and older adults," said Dr. Masoud Tahmasian, the lead researcher on the study. While sleep deprivation has been linked to cognitive impairments and emotional instability, chronic sleep disorders like insomnia, obstructive sleep apnoea and narcolepsy are associated with long-term changes in different brain regions.





“The symptoms of sleep deprivation are similar during the day. Anyone who has ever slept poorly or not had enough sleep will know how you often feel a bit grumpy – or unable to perform tasks well due to your attention and reaction times being significantly impaired," said Dr. Gerion Reimann.





“Chronic sleep disorders and a continual lack of sleep are also risk factors for various mental illnesses,” stresses Reimann.

Brain structures affected by chronic sleep disorders

The Jülich researchers analyzed data from 231 brain studies, which compared individuals with chronic sleep disorders to healthy individuals, as well as those who were sleep-deprived. The results showed differences in brain activity between the groups.





For those suffering from chronic sleep disorders, the research identified changes in several regions, including the anterior cingulate cortex, the right amygdala and the hippocampus. These areas of the brain are involved in emotion regulation, memory processing, decision-making and sensory perception.





“These abnormalities reflect common symptoms that occur during the day with various sleep disorders, such as exhaustion, memory problems, mood swings and even depression. Whether the changes in the brain are the cause or a consequence of chronic sleep disorders remains to be seen,” said Reimann.

Brain changes linked to short-term sleep deprivation

In contrast, short-term sleep deprivation was found to affect the right thalamus, a region responsible for regulating temperature, movement and pain perception. This finding correlates with the symptoms often reported during short-term sleep deprivation, such as reduced attention, impaired physical performance and increased sensitivity to cold.

Significance for future research and treatment

The Jülich team's study provides a clear distinction between the brain regions impacted by chronic sleep disorders and those affected by short-term sleep deprivation.





“We were thus able to show for the first time that there are no overlapping brain regions between the two groups,” Reimann said.





This discovery could pave the way for more precise and targeted investigations into the structural and functional networks associated with different sleep disorders.





Future research could address chronic sleep disorders in more comprehensive, transdiagnostic studies, which examine multiple conditions simultaneously. This approach could also lead to better treatments and preventive strategies.





“Many patients who suffer from insomnia – or chronic sleep disorders in general – also have an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders, as well as Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia,” said Reimann.





“Now that we know which brain regions are involved, we can investigate in more detail the effects of non-pharmacological therapies, such as cognitive behavioural therapy or continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, in comparison to pharmacological treatments for various sleep disorders,” he added.





Reference: Reimann GM, Hoseini A, Koçak M, et al. Distinct convergent brain alterations in sleep disorders and sleep deprivation: a meta-analysis. JAMA Psychiatry. 2025. doi: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2025.0488



