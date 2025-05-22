Stress Weakens Brain's Emotion Regulation Tools

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

New research from Edith Cowan University has found that acute stress may temporarily weaken the brain processes responsible for emotion regulation, particularly in individuals with symptoms of depression, anxiety or borderline personality disorder.





The study, led by master's student Tee-Jay Scott and Professor Joanne Dickson, challenges the idea that stress always sharpens mental focus. Instead, it shows that short-term stress may compromise executive functions – cognitive tools essential for managing emotions and behavior during challenging situations.

Focus on executive functions under stress

Executive functions include working memory (used to hold and process information), response inhibition (used to suppress impulsive actions) and cognitive flexibility (used to shift perspectives or strategies). These are critical for regulating emotional responses, particularly in individuals already vulnerable to mood disturbances.





Response inhibition Response inhibition is the ability to suppress automatic or impulsive reactions. It allows people to pause and consider their actions before responding, and is a key component of self-regulation.





The ECU team conducted a systematic review of 17 international studies, examining how these mental functions respond to acute stress in people with distress-related symptoms. Their analysis indicated that working memory tends to be especially impaired in individuals with depression, while response inhibition appears more disrupted in those with borderline personality disorder.

“Our findings suggest that people with distress-related disorders may be more vulnerable to having these executive functions disrupted under stress, even when their symptoms don’t meet the threshold for a formal diagnosis.”



Tee-Jay Scott

Potential impact on therapy outcomes

The findings have potential implications for cognitive-based treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy. Many psychological therapies rely on the effective functioning of executive processes to help individuals reframe negative thought patterns and regulate emotional responses. If stress disrupts these processes, it may reduce the likelihood of therapeutic success, particularly during emotionally intense periods.

“This research opens up new avenues for understanding how and why distress symptoms and disorders develop and persist,” Professor Dickson said.

Adapting treatment strategies

The study highlights the importance of tailoring treatment approaches to account for stress-related cognitive disruptions. This might include building executive function capacity before engaging in emotionally demanding therapeutic work, or developing more adaptive interventions that accommodate temporary reductions in cognitive control.

Need for further research

While the study affirms the link between acute stress and reduced executive functioning in people with distress symptoms, further investigation is needed to understand individual differences and optimize treatment strategies.





Reference: Scott TM, Dickson JM. Effects of acute stress on executive functions in depression, generalised anxiety and borderline personality disorder. J Affecti Disorders Rep. 2025;20:100917. doi: 10.1016/j.jadr.2025.100917



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.