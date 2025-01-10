Study Links Delayed Brain Development to Disordered Eating

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

More than half of 23-year-olds in a European study exhibit restrictive, emotional, or uncontrolled eating behaviors, according to research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London. Published in Nature Mental Health, the study explores how brain maturation during adolescence, genetics and mental health difficulties contribute to the development of disordered eating habits.





Brain maturation The developmental process in which the brain's structure and function refine over time, including reductions in cortical thickness and volume during adolescence to improve efficiency.

Defining eating behaviors

The study categorized eating behaviors into three groups:

Restrictive eating : Includes dieting and purging to limit food intake and control body weight.

: Includes dieting and purging to limit food intake and control body weight. Emotional/uncontrolled eating : Involves binge-eating in response to negative emotions or compulsive urges.

: Involves binge-eating in response to negative emotions or compulsive urges. Healthy eating: Characterized by balanced and regular eating habits.

At age 23, 42% of participants were identified as healthy eaters, while 33% engaged in restrictive eating and 25% in emotional or uncontrolled eating.

Mental health and eating behavior patterns

The study analyzed data from 996 participants in the IMAGEN cohort across England, Ireland, France and Germany. Data collection included genetic information, MRI scans at ages 14 and 23, and questionnaires about well-being and eating behaviors.





Key findings include:

Individuals with unhealthy eating behaviors at age 23 showed higher levels of internalizing problems (e.g., anxiety, depression) and externalizing problems (e.g., hyperactivity, conduct issues) at age 14 compared to healthy eaters.

Internalizing problems increased with age among unhealthy eaters, while externalizing problems declined across all groups but remained higher in emotional/uncontrolled eaters.

Restrictive eaters consistently dieted more during adolescence, while emotional/uncontrolled eaters exhibited an increase in dieting and binge-eating behaviors during their teenage years.

Internalizing problems Mental health difficulties, such as anxiety and depression, characterized by inward-focused behaviors and emotions. Mental health difficulties, such as anxiety and depression, characterized by inward-focused behaviors and emotions. Externalizing problems Behaviors directed outward, including hyperactivity, inattention, and conduct issues. Behaviors directed outward, including hyperactivity, inattention, and conduct issues.

Delayed brain maturation and its impact

MRI analyses revealed that delayed brain maturation, measured by reductions in cortical volume and thickness, was associated with unhealthy eating behaviors. This effect persisted regardless of body mass index (BMI).





Specifically, reduced cerebellar maturation – a region involved in appetite control – linked genetic risks for high BMI to restrictive eating behaviors at age 23. Delayed brain development also mediated the connection between mental health issues in adolescence and later disordered eating.





Cerebellum A brain region involved in motor control, balance, and functions such as appetite regulation.

Implications for interventions

The findings highlight the complex interplay between brain development, genetics and mental health in shaping eating behaviors. Understanding these factors could inform targeted interventions to prevent eating disorders and promote healthier eating habits.





Reference: Yu X, Zhang Z, Herle M, et al. Relationships of eating behaviors with psychopathology, brain maturation and genetic risk for obesity in an adolescent cohort study. Nat Mental Health. 2025;3(1):58-70. doi: 10.1038/s44220-024-00354-7



