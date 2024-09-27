Study Reveals Shared Pathway for Memory Loss from Methamphetamine and PCP

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Read time: 2 minutes

Summary A UC San Diego study reveals that methamphetamine and PCP induce cognitive impairments through neurotransmitter switching in neurons. The shift from excitatory glutamate to inhibitory GABA in the prelimbic cortex impairs memory. This mechanism is reversible, suggesting potential therapeutic strategies to mitigate cognitive deficits caused by drug abuse. Key Takeaways Methamphetamine and PCP induce similar cognitive impairments via neurotransmitter switching in the prelimbic cortex. The switch from glutamate to GABA is linked to decreased memory performance, which can be reversed. Targeting neuronal activity may offer new treatment avenues for cognitive deficits resulting from drug abuse.

The effects of sustained drug abuse can manifest in many ways. Loss of memory and reduced cognitive functions are some of the effects that can persist for years. Neurobiologists at the University of California San Diego have now identified a mechanism in the brain that generates drug-induced cognitive impairments.



Scientists in the Department of Neurobiology, School of Biological Sciences, investigated how methamphetamine and phencyclidine (PCP or “angel dust”), which take effect by activating different targets in the brain, induce a similar reduction in cognitive ability. How could the same difficulties in memory emerge in response to drugs that trigger different actions in the brain?





The results of this investigation, led by Assistant Project Scientist Marta Pratelli in Professor Nicholas Spitzer’s laboratory, are published in Nature Communications. They showed that meth and PCP caused neurons to change the way they communicate through a process known as neurotransmitter switching.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Neurotransmitter switching is a form of brain plasticity, an evolving area of research investigating how the brain changes function and structure in response to experience. In recent years, Spitzer and his colleagues have also identified roles for neurotransmitter switching in autism spectrum disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and in exercise.





Examining the cerebral cortex of mice, the investigators found that meth and PCP each caused a switch from the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate to the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) in the same neurons in the prelimbic region, an area of the frontal cortex involved in executive functions. This switch was linked to a decrease in memory task performance since drug-treated mice performed well in the tasks when the expression of GABA was blocked.





Further experiments showed that even after repeated exposure to the drugs, the researchers were able to reverse this neurotransmitter switch using molecular tools to locally decrease the brain’s electrical activity or using clozapine, an antipsychotic drug. Each of these treatments reversed the memory loss, restoring the performance of mice in the cognitive tasks.





“These results suggest that targeted manipulation of neuronal activity may be used to ameliorate some of the negative effects of repeated drug abuse,” said Pratelli.





In this new study, the researchers found that a drug-induced increase in the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in reward, and an increase in the electrical activity of neurons in the cerebral cortex, were required to produce the neurotransmitter switch.





“This study reveals a shared and reversible mechanism that regulates the appearance of cognitive deficits upon exposure to different drugs,” said Spitzer.





The researchers note in their paper that a deeper understanding of brain mechanisms tied to loss of memory from drug use could boost prospects for new treatments, not only resulting in therapy for meth and PCP consumption, but for other disorders as well.





Reference: Pratelli M, Hakimi AM, Thaker A, et al. Drug-induced change in transmitter identity is a shared mechanism generating cognitive deficits. Nat Commun. 2024;15(1):8260. doi: 10.1038/s41467-024-52451-x



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.