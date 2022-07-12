Subtypes of Auditory Neurons Emerge Prior to Birth in Mice

How did you perform the study?

“We mapped the gene expression of auditory neurons over several days of development, using single-cell transcriptomics approach, and used advanced analytical tools to reveal a hierarchical tree of neuronal diversification,” says Saida Hadjab, principal researcher at the Department of Neuroscience and co-last author of the article. “We could explore in detail, at single cell level, the dynamic of molecular developmental changes as neuron types were diverging and their identities were progressively acquired.”





“We publish the whole molecular program that defines the diversification events. We then use mouse genetics to functionally evaluate this program, and eventually compare it with published datasets of deafness genes, revealing deafness genes associated with neuronal differentiation”, she continues.

The next step

Several years ago, the researchers showed that neuronal diversity in the peripheral auditory system had a strong molecular basis, providing ways to manipulate each subtype to better understand their role in hearing.





With this study they demonstrate the molecular programmes that set this diversity before the peripheral auditory system is even active. “Our next step is to explore if and how this diversity is affected in pathological conditions, for instance after noise trauma or aging, and use our new molecular knowledge and tools for resetting auditory neuron function and recovering normal hearing”, says Francois Lallemend.





Reference: Petitpré C, Faure L, Uhl P, et al. Single-cell RNA-sequencing analysis of the developing mouse inner ear identifies molecular logic of auditory neuron diversification. Nat Commun. 2022;13(1):3878. doi: 10.1038/s41467-022-31580-1



