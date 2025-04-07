The Amygdala Drives Risk Assessment and Decision-Making

Researchers have gained a new understanding of how the brain processes reward and risk information. A study by neuroscientists Raymundo Báez-Mendoza from the German Primate Center (DPZ) – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Göttingen and Fabian Grabenhorst from the University of Oxford shows how nerve cells in the so-called Amygdala not only encode the probability and magnitude of rewards, but also dynamically process this information to predict value and risk. The findings provide new insights into the neural basis of decision-making and could also be important for understanding mental illnesses such as anxiety disorders and depression (Nature Communications).



“The amygdala is an important center for emotions and decision-making,” says Raymundo Báez-Mendoza, head of the Junior Research Group Social Neurobiology at the German Primate Center. “We wanted to find out how individual neurons in the primate brain extract information about the probability and magnitude of a reward based on visual cues and how they translate these attributes into risk assessments, which ultimately form the basis for decision-making.”





Fabian Grabenhorst, associate professor of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, explains “Probability and risk govern our lives. Try to estimate how probable it is that something good will happen to you today, someone offering you a treat or a promotion. The amygdala cells we identified may process probability and risk to guide our emotions and social behaviors, functions we know the amygdala specializes in.”