The Brain Orchestrates Visual Information Using Oscillations

When we see the dynamic world in which we move, or even watch a movie in the cinema, information from each point in our eye’s field of view has different properties that our brain has to process separately, before combining these pieces of information into a coherent percept. „Since the Nobel-Prize-winning work of Hubel and Wiesel in the 1960s we know that neurons in specific modules of the visual cortex are activated by various features in the visual stimulus when these are presented in isolation,” says LMU neurobiologist Professor Laura Busse.





"But how the brain processes a natural video stream and puts the activity of these neurons together, to eventually give rise to complex perception, is poorly understood,“ adds her colleague Professor Anton Sirota.





In the fresh issue of Neuron, a trio of LMU neuroscientists – Lukas Meyerolbersleben, PhD student at the Graduate School of Systemic Neurosciences, guided by Laura Busse and Anton Sirota from the Faculty of Biology – have put together diverse expertise in visual circuits and oscillatory activity, a type of synchronous activity that organizes populations of neurons to encode and transmit information.