The Hidden Traits That Drive Attraction in Dating

Summary A study at the University of Queensland analyzed data from 171 speed-dating sessions to explore how valued traits influence dating choices. Participants rated attractiveness based on traits such as kindness, intelligence, and confidence, revealing a match between preferences and attraction. The findings suggest that evaluating multiple traits can enhance dating success.

Key Takeaways Key Traits Identified: The study found that traits such as kindness, intelligence, confidence, and creativity significantly influenced attraction. Complexity of Attraction: Participants evaluate potential partners based on a combination of traits rather than focusing on a single attribute. Broaden Your Perspective: Keeping an open mind during interactions may lead to better dating outcomes than fixating on specific traits.





University of Queensland research has found the traits people value in a romantic partner can influence their dating choices.





PhD student Amy Zhao from UQ’s School of Psychology analysed data from 171 speed-dating sessions involving 1145 participants.





“During each speed dating session participants interacted with 2 to 5 members of the opposite sex for 3 minutes each,” Miss Zhao said.





“Afterward, they provided an overall attractiveness rating in addition to ratings for nine specific traits – facial attractiveness, body attractiveness, kindness and understanding, ambitiousness, intelligence, confidence, creativity, funniness, and humour appreciation.

“At the end of the 171 sessions, we asked participants to think about their ideal partner, and rate how important it was that their partner possessed each of these traits.





“This information was collected after the speed-dating sessions to minimise participants’ awareness of the study's purpose, allowing for more natural interactions and honest evaluations.





“We found that for 4 out of 9 traits – kindness and understanding, intelligence, confidence, and creativity, there was match between what participants said they valued and who they found attractive.”





Miss Zhao said the findings contrast with previous speed-dating studies which found little to no association between preferences and actual attraction.





“One of our aims was to understand whether the lack of observed effects in earlier studies was due to the inherent complexity of partner evaluation,” she said.





“Our findings suggest that attractiveness is based on multiple traits, as it normally is the case in real life.





“This makes sense, because people evaluate potential partners based on a combination of many factors, rather than focusing on just one.





“For example, someone might prioritise intelligence, but their attraction may also depend on additional traits like kindness and confidence.”





Miss Zhao said the insights provide an understanding on what drives attraction in human relationships, mate selection and social dynamics.





“When dating, fixating on 1 or 2 essential traits may lead to missed opportunities,” Miss Zhao said.





“Keeping an open mind and considering the overall interaction, rather than checking off a list of traits, could lead to more successful dating outcomes.”





Reference: Zhao AAZ, Zietsch BP, Sidari MJ, Lee AJ. Speed-dating and simulation data explain the discrepancy between stated and revealed mate preferences. Eur J Pers. 2024:08902070241286254. doi: 10.1177/08902070241286254



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.



This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.