The Menstrual Cycle and Cognition: What the Science Really Says

Read time: 3 minutes

For years, the idea that menstruation affects cognitive function has influenced scientific debate, workplace policies and public perception. But how much truth is there to this belief?



A recent meta-analysis, published in PLOS ONE, analyzed data from over 100 studies and nearly 4,000 participants – finding no consistent evidence that the menstrual cycle impacts cognitive abilities.

The myth vs the science

For decades, people have speculated about whether the menstrual cycle affects cognitive performance. Many believe that hormonal fluctuations throughout the cycle cause shifts in attention, memory and problem-solving abilities. This idea has been reinforced by anecdotal experiences, cultural narratives and a few scientific studies suggesting that women may perform differently on cognitive tasks depending on their cycle phase. But how much of this belief is backed by solid evidence?

Early research on the topic produced mixed results. Some

claimed that cognitive performance declined during menstruation, particularly in tasks requiring sustained attention or complex problem-solving.

that certain cognitive abilities, such as verbal fluency and memory, were enhanced during menstrual phases with higher estrogen levels, such as the follicular phase. However, many of these studies suffered from methodological limitations.





"It’s time-consuming and costly to measure cognitive ability across the cycle. Sample sizes are typically small – on average less than 40 people – and may lead to misleading conclusions," lead author of the meta-analysis Dr. Daisung Jang, an assistant professor at Melbourne Business School, told Technology Networks.







Despite these limitations, the idea that hormonal changes influence cognitive performance has persisted. Biologically, there is reason to think hormones could play a role – estrogen and progesterone receptors are found in the brain, particularly in areas involving memory and executive function, such as the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex. Brain imaging studies have shown subtle changes in grey matter volume and neural activity across the menstrual cycle.





Given the inconsistencies in previous research and the biological plausibility of hormonal effects, it remains an open question: Does the menstrual cycle actually impact cognitive function in a measurable way?

The menstrual cycle does not affect cognitive ability

A new study by Jang and colleagues has provided the most comprehensive analysis to date on the relationship between the menstrual cycle and cognitive performance. Unlike previous studies, which often had small sample sizes and inconsistent methodologies, this meta-analysis examined data from 102 studies, including 3,943 participants, covering a wide range of cognitive abilities. These included attention, executive function, intelligence, memory, motor function, spatial and verbal ability.





While hormonal levels shift throughout the cycle, the study found no significant changes in cognitive function between different menstrual phases.





“We do not observe robust differences across the cycle on women’s cognitive ability. So, while hormones and perceptions of ability or capacity may fluctuate across the cycle, actual ability appears consistent,” said Jang.





One exception appeared in the spatial ability domain, where small differences were detected across the phases. However, these differences were not statistically significant – meaning they were likely due to random variation rather than a true effect of the menstrual cycle. When applying rigorous statistical corrections, the differences disappeared.





Some researchers have speculated that hormonal fluctuations might still influence the brain in ways that don’t translate to measurable cognitive shifts. However, this study reinforces that these physiological changes do not necessarily affect actual cognitive ability.





“What this suggests is that physiology does not determine ability. This is certainly an area where more research is required,” said Jang.





Another important aspect of the study was the inclusion of women using oral contraceptives. Hormonal birth control suppresses natural fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone, leading some to wonder whether cognitive performance differs in these individuals.





“Few studies examined cognition among women using oral contraceptives. But of the few that did, no differences in cognitive ability were detected across the cycle,” Jang added.

Why these findings matter for women’s health

The study provides a scientific basis for re-evaluating long-held beliefs about the effects of the menstrual cycle on cognitive function. This challenges previous assumptions that linked cycle-related hormonal shifts to variations in memory and attention. While physiological changes occur in the brain during the menstrual cycle, they do not translate into measurable cognitive differences.

“While emotions and subjective feelings may vary, the ability to think does not. This finding helps to dispel myths regarding women’s ability to think and suggests there is no scientific basis for thinking that women are any less able because of the menstrual cycle,” said Jang.

“Our conclusions are largely based on women with regular cycles and not experiencing other conditions. For that baseline, the evidence suggests that there is no scientific basis to exclude or dismiss women’s contributions because of the cycle,” he added.





This meta-analysis sets a new scientific standard for studying menstruation and cognition. Its findings reinforce that while the menstrual cycle undeniably affects hormone levels and certain physiological processes, it does not fundamentally alter cognitive ability. Moving forward, research in this field should focus on individual variability, interactions between hormones and cognitive function and long-term neurological effects – but without assuming that hormonal fluctuations inherently impair cognition.





Reference: Jang D, Zhang J, Elfenbein HA. Menstrual cycle effects on cognitive performance: A meta-analysis. PLoS ONE. 2025;20(3):e0318576. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0318576

About the interviewee:

Dr. Daisung Jang is an assistant professor at Melbourne Business School, where he studies negotiation. He has a particular interest in understanding how people plan to bargain and implement negotiated deals. Jang is also interested in how individual characteristics influence this process by exploring how personality shapes how people plan, bargain and deliver on an agreement. Jang obtained his PhD in organizational behavior at Washington University in St Louis.