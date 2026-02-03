The Vagus Nerve Shapes Dopamine Responses to Food and Drugs

Read time: 3 minutes

Dopamine is usually the first point of call to explain why food and drugs feel rewarding.





However, a new study has found that signals from the gut, carried by the vagus nerve, are required for normal dopamine responses. When vagal signaling was disrupted, dopamine activity and reward-related behaviors were strongly reduced.

The vagus nerve is reshaping views of dopamine reward

Reward, motivation, and reinforcement are often treated as problems of the brain alone, and at the center of this view sits dopamine. Neurons that release dopamine in the midbrain send signals to regions such as the nucleus accumbens, forming circuits that respond to food, drugs of abuse, and their linked cues.

Nucleus accumbens A brain region involved in reward and motivation that responds strongly to dopamine released during pleasurable or reinforcing experiences.

“Reward events, whether elicited by food or drugs of abuse, and their ensuing (mal)adaptive consequences depend on the precise orchestration of distinct neural circuits and ensembles,” explained the authors of the latest study.





This framework helps explain why very different rewards can drive similar patterns of learning and behavior.





Recently, however, this brain-focused view has started to shift. Studies now show that signals from the body shape how the brain responds to the environment. Hormones, immune signals, and internal metabolic state can all influence motivation and learning.





“The gut emerges as a central player in coordinating the body-brain tango,” said the team. It produces chemical messengers, hosts microbes, and connects to the brain through dedicated nerves.





One of these pathways is the vagus nerve. It is the main sensory route carrying information from the gut to the brainstem and on to higher brain regions. The vagus nerve “serves as a major bridge between peripheral organs and the brain,” the authors added.





Previous work has linked vagal signaling to feeding behavior, and some studies suggested it could influence dopamine-driven eating. What remains unclear is whether the vagus nerve adjusts dopamine activity or is needed for dopamine-based reward itself.





The new study set out to test whether the gut–brain vagal axis is required for dopamine signaling and reward-related behavior in response to both food and drugs of abuse.

Cutting the vagus nerve alters dopamine and reward behavior

The researchers used mice and combined behavioral tests with real-time dopamine measurements and recordings of neural activity. In one group of mice, the vagus nerve was cut below the diaphragm, a procedure known as subdiaphragmatic vagotomy. Control animals underwent the same surgery, but the nerve was left intact.





Across multiple tests, the behavioral results followed the same pattern; mice without an intact vagus nerve showed weaker responses to palatable food. They were less active before feeding time and were less willing to work for food rewards when effort increased. Mice without vagal input also failed to learn normal associations between rewards and environmental cues, pointing to impaired reinforcement learning.





Basic movement, food preference, taste responses, and most metabolic measures were similar between groups, reducing the likelihood that sickness or motor problems drove the results.





Cocaine and morphine produced smaller increases in movement and failed to generate a learned preference for a reward-linked location in mice lacking vagal input. Amphetamine showed a dose effect: at lower doses, its rewarding effects were reduced, but higher doses overcame this, suggesting vagal input affects how sensitive dopamine circuits are, rather than switching them off completely.





Using fibre photometry, the team directly measured dopamine signals. When the vagus nerve was cut, dopamine responses in the nucleus accumbens were delayed or reduced during food anticipation, eating, and after drug administration.





Dopamine signaling linked to movement was largely preserved, suggesting the vagus nerve specifically affects reward-related dopamine circuits rather than dopamine function overall.





At the cellular level, dopamine neurons fired less and received weaker excitatory input, pointing to a broad reduction in dopamine system activity.

What vagus nerve control of dopamine means for disease

The findings argue against the idea that reward is computed entirely within the brain. Instead, dopamine-based reinforcement appears to depend on ongoing signals from the gut carried by the vagus nerve. Dopamine circuits still sit at the center of reward, but their activity is shaped by input from the body.





Conditions such as obesity, binge eating, and addiction involve changes in both dopamine signaling and gut–brain communication. If vagal signaling strength influences reward sensitivity, shifts in this pathway could bias behavior toward harmful reward seeking. The study does not point to treatments, but it does offer new ways of thinking about risk and vulnerability.





However, cutting the vagus nerve is a blunt approach; it removes many signals at once and may lead to long-term changes elsewhere in the body and brain. This makes it difficult to separate the immediate effects of vagal signaling from slower adaptations. Human vagal signaling and reward behavior also operate in a far more complex setting, which limits direct translation.





Future studies will need more precise tools that include methods that silence specific vagal fibers or turn them off temporarily. Identifying the gut signals that drive this effect will be an important next step.

Reference: Onimus O, Arrivet F, Borgne TL, et al. The gut-brain vagal axis governs mesolimbic dopamine dynamics and reward events. Sci Adv. 2026. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adz0828