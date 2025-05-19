Thiamine Derivative Boosts Physical Activity and Wakefulness

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Thiamine deficiency has long been a significant health concern, contributing to conditions such as beriberi, which was widespread from the Edo to Meiji periods (1868-1912). The development of thiamine derivatives in the 1950s marked a key advance in treating these deficiencies. Today, such derivatives are commonly used as nutritional supplements to support daily energy, even in modern societies where thiamine deficiency is uncommon. Recent studies have also examined the potential effects of thiamine derivatives on brain function.





The research team previously discovered that TTFD increases dopamine levels in the medial prefrontal cortex of rats, thereby boosting physical activity. This rise in dopamine is linked to the activation of brain regions involved in arousal, such as the ventral tegmental area and the locus coeruleus. Based on these findings, the team hypothesized that TTFD administration would promote arousal.





To test this hypothesis, the team intraperitoneally administered TTFD to rats and assessed changes in their sleep-wake states and physical activity levels using EEG and electromyography. The results indicated that TTFD administration enhanced physical activity and wakefulness. Future studies will aim to uncover the neural mechanisms behind this effect, potentially demonstrating TTFD's potential in boosting daily vitality.





Reference: Hata T, Grenier F, Hiraga T, Soya M, Okamoto M, Soya H. Promoting arousal associated with physical activity with the vitamin B1 derivative TTFD. J Physiol Sci. 2025;75(1):100001. doi: 10.1016/j.jphyss.2024.100001



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.