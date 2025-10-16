Time – or the Lack of It – Could Be a Missing Link in Dementia Prevention

Lead author and social determinants of health expert Associate Professor Susanne Röhr said that while lifestyle factors such as sleep, physical activity, nutrition and social engagement are well known to support brain health, they all require one critical resource: time.





“Up to 45% of dementia cases worldwide could be prevented if modifiable risk factors were eliminated,” Assoc. Prof. Röhr said.

“However, many people simply don’t have the discretionary time to exercise, rest properly, eat healthily or stay socially connected. This lack of time - what we call “time poverty” - is a hidden barrier to dementia risk reduction.”

The research highlights how structural conditions, including long working hours, caregiving responsibilities, digital overload, and socioeconomic disadvantage, create “time poverty” that disproportionately affects already vulnerable groups. This, in turn, compounds existing health inequities and limits opportunities for brain-healthy behaviours.





CHeBA Co-Director and co-author Professor Perminder Sachdev said that recognising time as a social determinant of health requires a fundamental shift in how dementia prevention is approached.





“Brain health policy and research have focused heavily on individual behaviour change,” Prof. Sachdev said.





“But unless people are given the temporal resources to act on these recommendations, we risk leaving behind those who need it most. Just as governments act on income inequality, we need to act on temporal inequity.”





The researchers call for policy and workplace reforms to support “temporal justice” which are measures that protect and redistribute time so that everyone can access the opportunity for brain health. Examples include flexible working arrangements, rights to disconnect, affordable childcare, investment in public transport and urban planning that reduces commuting times.





Co-author Associate Professor Simone Reppermund said future research must also capture how much time is realistically needed for brain care.

“Our evidence suggests that at least 10 hours per day are required just for essential brain health activities such as sleep, meals, physical activity, and social interaction,” Assoc. Prof. Reppermund said.

“For many, especially those in disadvantaged or caregiving roles, this simply isn’t achievable under current conditions. Addressing time poverty is therefore essential if we are serious about preventing dementia.”





The authors argue that time must be recognised as both a resource and a site of inequity, urging governments, researchers and communities to integrate temporal justice into dementia prevention strategies.