Tiny Cell Antenna Offer New Insights Into ALS

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a devastating neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons. After diagnosis, patients have an average life expectancy of two to five years, and there is currently no cure to stop the disease. Scientists from KU Leuven and the VIB Center for Brain Research have now made a remarkable discovery: small, antenna-like structures on cells, the so-called cilia, appear to play a key role in ALS. Their study, published in the scientific journal Brain, may open up new avenues for therapies.





ALS is the most common motor neuron disease in adults. The disease specifically affects motor nerve cells. These are the cells that send signals from the brain to the muscles to enable movement. In ALS, these cells are slowly lost, causing patients to gradually lose muscle strength. The consequences are severe: paralysis, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty speaking and breathing. Patients usually die within two to five years of the onset of symptoms.

