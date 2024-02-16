Twin Study Sheds Light on Nature vs Nurture Debate

The importance of twin studies

The so called ‘nature vs nurture’ debate isn’t new.





In fact, twin studies have become a unique research tool used by geneticists and psychologists to evaluate the influence of genetics and the effect of a person's shared environment (family) and unique environment (the individual events that shape a life) on a particular trait.





“With twin studies, it’s important to recruit both identical and non-identical twins,” says A/Prof. Gatt. “Identical twins share 100 per cent of their genetics and if they're grown up together, they share the same environment. Whereas with the non-identical twins, they only have 50 per cent shared genetics, but they also have that common environment.”





“In this study, we wanted to bridge lots of gaps in the literature and provide a more robust and thorough picture of how our genetics and environmental factors impact the expression of brain activity during emotional and cognitive tasks, by analysing twins,” says Dr Park.

Cognitive and emotional tasks

The most recent paper is one of many from the TWIN-E study, which recruited 1600 identical and non-identical twins from across the country in 2009 and is led by A/Prof. Gatt.





A subset of the original cohort participated in this particular study, with a total of 270 adult twins taking part.





“We get participants set up on the fMRI scanner bed which is fitted with goggles that enable them to see the tasks in front of them. The functional tasks involve them viewing different images, different stimuli, through the goggles,” says A/Prof. Gatt.





While the participants were completing the tasks, the fMRI machine was scanning their brain to measure its activity.





The twins completed a total of five tasks. Two were linked to emotional responses, such as reactions to various expressions of different faces, and the other three were associated with cognition, such as the ability to sustain attention and short-term memory.





Processing the fMRI scans show you which part of the brain light up for different processes, and how strongly the brain is activated can be measured on a scale.





“So individuals who show a lot of activation in that region have a higher number, whereas those with lower activation have a smaller number. We then use these figures to carry out what we call ‘twin modeling’ processes,” says Dr Park. “This is where we use statistics to break down how much of a role genetics and environment contributes to that number.”