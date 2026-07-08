Two Neuron Types Could Explain Brain Imaging Signals

Scientists often use blood flow in the brain as a stand-in for neural activity. Generally, increases in neural activity are accompanied by increases in blood flow. But an array of studies over the past two decades indicates that this relationship is not clear-cut and can vary across different brain regions and mental states. This could have implications for brain imaging techniques like functional MRI, or fMRI, which treat blood flow signals as proxies for brain activity.





A new mouse study in Nature has now brought clarity to this patchwork of findings by proposing that blood flow reflects the interplay between two groups of brain cells: one that ramps up when the brain becomes aroused and one that quiets down. These two populations are distributed throughout the brain, the study found, and together their activity can predict blood flow patterns across a wide range of brain regions and states.





“When an fMRI scan shows increased blood flow, we can now be sure it’s due to neurons firing,” says study co-author Matteo Carandini of University College London. “But we have a new ambiguity: which of the two types of neurons are firing.”





In other words, working backward from blood flow to neural activity can be a challenge, since different patterns of neural activity can produce similar blood-flow signals.





The research was carried out in the laboratory of Carandini and fellow University College London neuroscientist Kenneth Harris, both investigators with the Simons Collaboration on the Global Brain and members of the International Brain Lab (IBL). This study builds upon the IBL’s work to create a brainwide map of neural activity by relating it to blood flow.

Divergent Neural Dynamics

Previous studies of the connection between blood flow and neural activity tended to evaluate a single average measure of the rate of neuron firing in a brain region. This kind of bulk measure is incapable of distinguishing between neurons that have differing relationships to blood supply.





“If you look at the average activity, things can cancel out,” says Agnès Landemard, a postdoctoral fellow at University College London and the study’s first author. “You’re missing the richer signal.”





To gain a more nuanced view, Landemard and her colleagues used a combination of ultrasound imaging and thin silicon probes to record high-resolution data for both blood flow and the activity of thousands of neurons. As mice spontaneously passed in and out of periods of arousal — detected by the motion of their whiskers — the researchers could track the ebb and flow of blood and the dynamics of neuronal firing.