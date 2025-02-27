Uncovering the Brain Circuit That Drives Cocaine Cravings

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Read time: 1 minute

Imagine a future where the grip of cocaine use disorder can be loosened, where cravings fade, and the risk of relapse diminishes. A new study published in Science Advances, led by Penn Nursing’s Heath Schmidt, PhD, brings this vision closer to reality. The research has identified a critical brain circuit that plays a pivotal role in regulating cocaine-seeking behavior.





Cocaine use disorder casts a long shadow, trapping individuals in a cycle of dependence and leaving limited options for effective treatment. This study delves deep into the brain, offering crucial insights into the underlying mechanisms of this complex disorder. By understanding how this intricate circuitry functions, scientists can pave the way for the development of more effective therapies, offering new hope to those struggling with this debilitating disorder.





At the heart of this discovery lies the role of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), a hormone known for its involvement in regulating food intake and blood sugar. The study reveals that chronic cocaine use is associated with reduced GLP-1 levels, effects that suggest that increasing central GLP-1 signaling could reduce cocaine seeking.

Want more breaking news? Subscribe to Technology Networks’ daily newsletter, delivering breaking science news straight to your inbox every day. Subscribe for FREE

Further investigation pinpointed a specific brain circuit: GLP-1-producing neurons in the nucleus tractus solitarius (NTS) that project to the ventral tegmental area (VTA), a key brain region involved in reward and motivation. By manipulating this circuit, researchers were able to significantly reduce cocaine-seeking behavior in animal models.





The study also sheds light on the specific cells involved. GLP-1 receptors were found to be primarily located on GABA neurons within the VTA. GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter, plays a crucial role in regulating brain activity. Importantly, activating these GLP-1 receptors increases the activity of GABA neurons, which in turn reduces the activity of dopamine neurons, a key neurotransmitter involved in reward and addiction.





"This research provides exciting new insights into the brain mechanisms underlying cocaine seeking," said Schmidt, the Killebrew-Censits Chair of Undergraduate Education and a Professor of Neuroscience and Pharmacology in the Department of Biobehavioral Health Sciences. "By understanding how GLP-1 signaling influences brain activity in this context, we can potentially develop new GLP-1-based treatments to treat cocaine use disorder."





This research opens a new chapter in the fight against cocaine use disorder. The findings offer a promising avenue for developing innovative therapies that target this critical brain circuit, potentially offering a lifeline to individuals struggling to break free from the grip of this devastating disorder.





Reference: Merkel R, Hernandez NS, Weir V, et al. An endogenous GLP-1 circuit engages VTA GABA neurons to regulate mesolimbic dopamine neurons and attenuate cocaine seeking. Sci Adv. 2025;11(9):eadr5051. doi: 10.1126/sciadv.adr5051



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.