Western Diet in Pregnancy Linked to Increased ADHD, Autism Risk

New research from Denmark reveals that a mother’s diet during pregnancy—characterised by a Western dietary pattern high in fat and sugar and low in fresh ingredients—may increase the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism in children. Researchers see potential for targeted dietary interventions during pregnancy to reduce this risk.





Smoking, alcohol, and unhealthy diets have long been known to influence foetal development. Now, a comprehensive clinical study from the University of Copenhagen and the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood (COPSAC) at the Danish Paediatric Asthma Centre, Herlev and Gentofte Hospital, has found an association between maternal diet during pregnancy and the development of ADHD and autism in children.





“The greater a woman's adherence to a Western diet in pregnancy - high in fat, sugar, and refined products while low in fish, vegetables, and fruit—the greater the risk appears to be for her child developing ADHD or autism,” says lead author, Dr David Horner, MD, PhD.

The study identified a Western dietary pattern using data-driven analysis. Even moderate shifts along this dietary spectrum were associated with a markedly increased risk. For example, slight deviations towards a more Western diet were linked to a 66% increased risk of ADHD and a 122% increased risk of autism. However, this also presents an opportunity: even small dietary adjustments away from a Western pattern could potentially reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders.

Over 60,000 Mother-Child Pairs Analysed

To reach these findings, researchers analysed dietary patterns, blood samples, and ADHD diagnoses across four large independent cohorts in Denmark and the United States, encompassing more than 60,000 mother-child pairs. Blood samples were analysed using metabolomics, providing insights into the biological mechanisms linking diet to neurodevelopmental disorders and serving as a validation method for the results.





The link between Western dietary patterns and ADHD was observed across all four cohorts and validated in three of them using three different methods, reinforcing the study’s credibility, according to David Horner.





The study draws on a highly detailed and robust dataset where nearly 600 children were clinically assessed for neurodevelopmental disorders at age 10. To ensure the reliability of the findings, researchers accounted for a range of factors, including genetics, which is known to play a major role in neurodevelopmental disorders. Yet, a clear association between a maternal Western diet and the risk of ADHD and autism remained.





The study, “A Western dietary pattern during pregnancy is associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and adolescence,” has been published today in the prestigious journal Nature Metabolism.

Greatest Risk in Early Pregnancy

One of the key strengths of this study is the high quality of the biological samples, which included repeated metabolomic measurements throughout pregnancy and childhood. This allowed researchers to demonstrate that the association of diet on ADHD risk was strongest in early and mid-pregnancy.





“When comparing across cohorts, we observed the strongest associations in the first and second trimesters, suggesting that brain development during this period is particularly sensitive to maternal nutritional influences,” explains senior author Professor Morten Arendt Rasmussen from the University of Copenhagen.





Researchers identified 43 specific metabolites in maternal blood that were linked to a Western diet and could help explain the connection between diet and neurodevelopmental disorders.





“We found that 15 of these 43 metabolites were particularly linked to the increased risk of ADHD. Many of these metabolites are derived from dietary intake and play key roles in regulating inflammation and oxidative stress—factors believed to be critical in early neurodevelopment,” says David Horner.

Are Current Dietary Guidelines for Pregnant Women Effective?

According to David Horner, this study raises important questions about whether current dietary guidelines for pregnant women are sufficient.





In Denmark, dietary recommendations for pregnant women largely mirror those for the general population, emphasising a balanced diet rich in vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and fish rather than red meat.





“We know that nutritional demands increase during pregnancy, and our study highlights just how crucial dietary composition is for foetal development. While the Nordic diet is often considered healthy, our data show that many pregnant women follow dietary patterns that could be optimised to better support their child’s development. This study raises the question of whether existing dietary recommendations are sufficiently followed during pregnancy—and whether they have the desired impact on child health,” says David Horner.





He adds that the study not only demonstrates an association between diet and ADHD risk but also provides insights into specific nutrients and food groups that could play a vital role in foetal brain development.





“Our analysis not only confirms a strong link between diet and ADHD risk but also identifies specific nutrients and foods that could serve as the foundation for improved dietary guidelines and preventative strategies. By understanding how maternal diet influences foetal development, we can better identify the key nutrients and dietary adjustments needed to reduce the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders. This opens new possibilities for refining dietary recommendations and promoting healthier outcomes for future generations.”





Reference: Horner D, Jepsen JRM, Chawes B, et al. A western dietary pattern during pregnancy is associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and adolescence. Nat Metab. 2025. doi: 10.1038/s42255-025-01230-z



This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.