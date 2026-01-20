What Does Your Brain Look Like on the World’s Strongest Psychedelic?

Read time: 3 minutes

Most psychedelics flood the mind with a barrage of images, thoughts, and sensations.





But a new study from University College London suggests that 5-MeO-DMT does the opposite, stripping brain activity down to a minimal, but conscious, state.





“We present a detailed neuroscientific investigation in humans of perhaps the most radically altered state of consciousness known,” said the authors of the latest study.

Why scientists are studying 5-MeO-DMT

Understanding how consciousness arises from brain activity remains one of neuroscience’s hardest problems. One way researchers approach this question is by temporarily altering consciousness in controlled settings, and psychedelics have become valuable tools for doing exactly that.





Most research to date has focused on substances such as LSD and psilocybin. Brain imaging studies have shown that these drugs tend to increase the variety of brain activity patterns and disrupt the brain’s usual ways of organizing information. People commonly report vivid imagery, intense emotions, and complex inner narratives during an LSD or psilocybin “trip”.





5-MeO-DMT appears to work very differently. When inhaled at high doses, it acts within seconds and wears off within minutes. Rather than producing rich visual scenes or elaborate thoughts, many users report a rapid collapse of experience itself. The usual sense of time, space, and self can disappear, leaving what is often described as a “void-like” state that still feels consciously aware.

5-MeO-DMT 5-MeO-DMT (5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine) is a fast-acting psychedelic compound that affects serotonin receptors in the brain and is known for producing brief but intense alterations in consciousness.

Despite growing interest and ongoing clinical trials for depression, bipolar disorder, and alcohol use disorder, very little is known about how 5-MeO-DMT affects the human brain. Most evidence comes from animal studies or comparisons with other psychedelics.





The new study set out to measure how high-dose inhaled 5-MeO-DMT alters large-scale brain activity in humans, and what this might suggest about the neural patterns usually linked to conscious experience.

EEG reveals how 5-MeO-DMT alters brain activity

The team studied 29 healthy volunteers who inhaled a high dose of synthetic 5-MeO-DMT. Brain activity was recorded using electroencephalography (EEG) before, during, and after the drug’s acute effects.





EEG measures electrical signals from the scalp with millisecond precision. It cannot show exactly where signals originate deep in the brain, but it is well-suited for tracking fast changes in brain rhythms and how activity spreads across the cortex.





The team saw a dramatic increase in very slow brain activity across the cortex. These slow waves are typically observed during deep sleep or general anesthesia; however, they appeared while the participants were awake and reporting intense experiences.





The slow waves did not behave normally; instead of sweeping smoothly across the brain, they broke apart into brief, chaotic patterns that travelled in unusual directions. At the same time, the brain’s overall activity settled into a simpler, more stable pattern.





“5-MeO-DMT radically reorganizes the human brain to create this unique state of ‘deconstructed consciousness’,” said first author George Blackburne, a doctoral candidate at UCL. “The brain appears unable to formulate the distinctions that usually structure our lived experience, yet it continues to produce the fundamental sensation that we are indeed experiencing something.”





This brain state also differs from those seen with LSD or psilocybin. Unlike many other psychedelics, 5-MeO-DMT did not produce a strong, widespread drop in alpha brain waves—a change often linked to psychedelic effects.

What 5-MeO-DMT findings mean for psychedelic research

The study challenges a long-standing assumption in neuroscience: that strong, slow brain rhythms always signal unconsciousness. “Instead, it may be more to do with how these phenomena unfold in space and time together across the brain,” said Blackburne.





Advertisement

Slow activity coexisted with awareness, but in a fragmented and unstable form.





By stripping away familiar features of experience, 5-MeO-DMT may help isolate more basic neural processes that support awareness itself.





“We believe this is a significant step in investigating how to subtract extraneous elements of subjective experience, and get at the core neurobiology of consciousness,” Blackburne said.





EEG features identified could eventually help researchers track intense or meaningful psychedelic experiences linked to therapeutic outcomes.





Commenting on the study, Professor Christof Koch, a Meritorious Investigator at the Allen Institute, said: “The findings reported in the study by Blackburne et al. advance our understanding of the physiological effects of 5-MeO-DMT on the human brain and open future avenues of research.”





However, while the sample size is relatively large for an intensive psychedelic EEG study, there was no placebo or control condition, which limits how confidently the effects can be attributed to the drug alone. The use of EEG alone limits anatomical insight, and the study also captures only short-term effects after a single high dose, which may not reflect clinical use.





Future studies combining EEG with functional magnetic resonance imaging and directly comparing 5-MeO-DMT with other psychedelics will be needed.





The work stands as a careful, ambitious first step toward understanding how the brain supports one of the most extreme altered states studied in humans.

Reference: Blackburne G, McAlpine RG, Fabus M, et al. Complex slow waves in the human brain under 5-MeO-DMT. Cell Rep. 2025;44(8):116040. doi: 10.1016/j.celrep.2025.116040



This article is a rework of a press release issued by University College London. Material has been edited for length and content.