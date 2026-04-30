What Happens in Your Brain When You Get Creative?

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When a writer comes up with a striking metaphor, when an engineer solves a tricky problem by combining seemingly unrelated tools, or when a child invents the rules of a new game… what happens in the brain? In cognitive neuroscience, creativity is defined as the ability to produce ideas that are both original and relevant within a given context.





For several years, one hypothesis has gained traction in this field of research: creativity involves two major brain networks. On the one hand, the default mode network (DMN), associated with the spontaneous generation of ideas and free associations. On the other hand, the executive control network (ECN) comes into play when we deliberately control our thinking in order to achieve a goal.





“Creativity is, in a sense, the result of dynamic cooperation between these two networks,” explains Emmanuelle Volle, neurologist and co-leader of the FrontLab team at the Paris Brain Institute. “We believe that creative ideas do not emerge from nothing, but result from the synthesis and reorganization of existing knowledge stored in semantic memory.”





The rostral prefrontal cortex, located ahead of the frontal lobe, lies precisely at the intersection of the DMN and the ECN. But until now, its role in coordinating these networks has remained unclear.

Visualizing the architecture of creative cognition

As part of his doctoral thesis, Victor Altmayer, a neurologist, former doctoral student at FrontLab, and currently a researcher at La Timone Hospital in Marseille, chose to study creativity in behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, a neurodegenerative disease characterized by behavioral and personality changes, as well as cognitive and language impairments.





This condition specifically affects the prefrontal cortex and disrupts connections within the DMN and ECN, making it a useful model for understanding how these networks interact.





“Previous studies show that creativity is reduced in these patients, although paradoxically some of them become very active in terms of artistic production, particularly in the visual arts,” the neurologist notes.





The researchers recruited 27 patients and 29 controls from the ECOCAPTURE cohort. They used a recent brain imaging approach called functional connectivity gradient analysis, which makes it possible to examine how connectivity varies gradually within a brain region.

A gradient that predicts individual creative abilities

Their findings suggest that the rostral prefrontal cortex acts as a bridge between the DMN and the ECN, ensuring a gradual functional transition between these two networks. Most importantly, the researchers show that the greater the functional distance between them, the better the participants’ performance in the voluntary generation of creative ideas.





“In other words, the amplitude of the gradient predicts individual creative abilities,” explains Victor Altmayer. “In patients with behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, this gradient is reduced—their brains have lost part of the differentiation between the DMN and the ECN—which affects their creativity.”





In addition to demonstrating the critical role of this rostral region, the study reveals how a gradual organization of the prefrontal cortex contributes to the creative process. It also confirms that creativity relies on a measurable balance between the DMN and the ECN.





“There was a prior assumption in the scientific literature that the DMN was exclusively involved in spontaneous processes. However, we show that this network is also involved in intentional processes of generating associations between ideas. It likely plays a role in retrieving memories and integrating them with one another,” emphasizes Victor Altmayer.

Better understanding creativity in disease

These findings also shed light on the clinical reality of behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia, whose prevalence is estimated at around 15 to 22 cases per 100,000 people, according to Santé publique France. The disease often begins with personality changes, social disinhibition, or marked apathy, which frequently affects patients’ relationships with those around them.





“Because of this disruption in social bonds, providing care can be difficult. To help patients overcome apathy, healthcare professionals try to identify patients’ interests: a creative activity—such as cooking, gardening, or drawing—can be therapeutic,” adds Victor Altmayer.





In the future, assessing the impact of reduced creativity on patients’ autonomy and resilience could likely help improve care.





“When we’re less creative, we also find it harder to cope with ordinary problems and to adopt appropriate behaviors aimed at a specific goal. Creativity isn’t just an artistic matter. It’s an essential tool for everyday life,” the researcher concludes.





Reference: Altmayer V, Ovando-Tellez M, Bieth T, et al. A rostral prefrontal mediolateral gradient predicts creativity in frontotemporal dementia. Brain. 2026:awag032. doi: 10.1093/brain/awag032



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