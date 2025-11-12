Why Autism and ADHD May Share the Same Brain Signature

Read time: 4 minutes

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms often overlap, blurring traditional diagnostic boundaries.





Now, researchers at the Child Mind Institute have shown that the severity of autistic traits (not the diagnostic label) aligns with distinct patterns of brain connectivity and gene expression shared across both conditions.

Autism and ADHD share overlapping symptoms

ASD and ADHD are two of the most common childhood neurodevelopmental conditions. Studies estimate that up to ~80% of children diagnosed with autism also meet the criteria for ADHD, and ~30% of children with ADHD display autistic traits.





Yet diagnostic frameworks, such as the DSM-5 and ICD-11, continue to treat them as distinct categories.

“We see in the clinic that some children with ADHD share symptoms qualitatively similar to those observed in autism, even if they do not fully meet the diagnostic criteria for ASD,” said corresponding author Dr. Adriana Di Martino, the research director for the Autism Center at the Child Mind Institute.





Over the past decade, neuroimaging and genetic research have suggested that these two diagnoses may share common biological mechanisms, including structural and functional brain alterations, as well as overlapping genetic risk. However, findings have been inconsistent, with some imaging studies reporting shared connectivity patterns between ASD and ADHD, while others did not.





Common challenges include small sample sizes, mixed symptom measures, and reliance on parent questionnaire ratings rather than standardized clinician-based observations. As a result, it remains unclear whether it is the diagnostic label (ASD vs ADHD) or rather specific symptoms that map distinctly onto underlying biology.





The new study tackles this question differently, asking whether autism symptom severity, not diagnostic category, corresponds to identifiable patterns of brain connectivity and related gene expression.

Autism symptom severity linked to shared brain connectivity and genes

The study involved 166 verbal children (63 with diagnosed ASD and 103 with diagnosed ADHD) aged 6–12 years. The two groups were closely matched on intelligence, age and demographics.





Using resting-state functional MRI and a computational method known as multivariate distance matrix regression, the team examined whether specific connectivity patterns, across the whole brain, tracked with individual differences in symptom severity. Rather than focusing on pre-selected regions, the whole-brain, data-driven approach prevented bias from prior assumptions.

Resting-state functional MRI A brain imaging method that measures spontaneous fluctuations in activity while a person is not performing a task, revealing how different regions communicate at rest. Multivariate Distance Matrix Regression A method for checking if certain factors are linked to differences between individuals when looking at complex, multi-part data.

Autism symptoms were rated by clinicians using the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2), while ADHD symptoms were measured with a structured interview called the Kiddie Schedule for Affective Disorders and Schizophrenia.





The team combined the imaging data with in silico gene-expression maps from the Allen Brain Atlas to explore how the observed connectivity patterns aligned with genes previously linked to ASD and ADHD.





Across all children, regardless of diagnosis, greater autism symptom severity was linked to stronger communication between two key brain networks: the frontoparietal network, which supports executive control, and the default mode network (DMN), which underlies social and self-referential thinking.

Default mode network (DMN) A group of brain regions that are active when the mind is at rest and engaged in self-focused or social thought rather than external tasks.

This “hyperconnectivity” contrasts with what is typically seen in development, where these networks become more distinct with age.





The same children also showed reduced separation between the DMN, and other systems involved in attention and visual processing.





In contrast, no brain connectivity patterns were linked to ADHD symptom ratings, suggesting that autism traits drive the shared biological signal.





When the team mapped these brain patterns onto gene-expression data, they found genes tied to neural growth and projection appeared more frequently in the dataset, many of which have been previously implicated in both autism and ADHD.

A dimensional model of ASD and ADHD biology

Instead of treating ASD and ADHD as separate conditions, the results suggest that focusing on specific symptom dimensions may be more informative when studying their biological roots.

“By focusing on shared brain–gene expression patterns linked to autism symptoms across both ASD and ADHD, we can point towards a shared biological basis of these clinical observations. Our findings provide a more nuanced, dimensional understanding of neurodevelopmental conditions,” said Martino.





These insights could eventually guide the development of biological markers for autism symptom severity and support more personalized approaches to assessment and treatment.





Analyses were replicated across multiple processing pipelines, and the use of clinician-rated autism assessments (ADOS-2) instead of parent questionnaires provided a more objective measure of symptoms.





However, the sample, while large for neuroimaging, remains modest for genomic analyses and should be replicated in larger, independent cohorts. Most participants were male, limiting the generalizability of the results to girls. The genetic findings are also in silico and based on adult brain data, so they do not capture real-time gene activity in the developing brain. Since there are no standard observational tools for ADHD symptoms equivalent to the ADOS-2, the study may have lacked sensitivity to ADHD-specific brain patterns.





Future research could extend this mapping to other symptoms, such as attention or emotional regulation, and follow children longitudinally to see how these brain–gene relationships evolve through adolescence. Integrating direct measures of gene expression, for example, from blood samples, and recruiting more diverse and balanced participant groups would also help to refine and test these findings.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by the Child Mind Institute. Material has been edited for length and content.