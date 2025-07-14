Why Nicotine Withdrawal Feels So Awful – And What Drives It

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Why does nicotine withdrawal make people feel so awful that they relapse – often within days?





A new study from the University of Chicago, published in The Journal of Neuroscience, identifies a specific brain circuit that drives withdrawal symptoms in mice. Turning this circuit “off” reduces those effects.

Nicotine withdrawal happens in the brain

Over one billion people worldwide use nicotine, mainly through tobacco or vapes. Although it’s a leading cause of preventable illness and death, quitting is hard due to withdrawal. Symptoms such as anxiety, irritability and a lack of motivation make people reach for nicotine again, resulting in nicotine addiction having the highest relapse rate of any commonly used drug.





Withdrawal symptoms aren’t just psychological; they’re driven by brain activity. One specific area of the brain, called the interpeduncular nucleus (IPN), is central to this behavior. The IPN becomes more active during withdrawal, and this activity seems to drive the unpleasant symptoms.





The IPN gets input from the medial habenula, which has been linked to aversion and emotional regulation. However, until now, scientists didn’t know what happens after the IPN fires, or what parts of the brain it influences to cause withdrawal symptoms.





“Despite the evidence implicating the IPN in nicotine withdrawal, the downstream projections from IPN that mediate nicotine withdrawal symptoms are currently unknown,” said co-authors Dr. Alexis Monical, MD–PhD candidate, and Dr. Daniel McGehee, an associate professor of anesthesia and critical care, from the University of Chicago.





The new study tests whether the IPN sends signals to the laterodorsal tegmentum (LDTg), a brain area tied to reward and dopamine release, and whether this connection might shape withdrawal. If the IPN dampens activity in reward circuits, it could explain why withdrawal feels so bad and why people are drawn back to nicotine so quickly.





“Understanding the neural mechanisms underlying the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal is critical for identifying new treatment strategies,” said Monical and McGehee.

A specific brain pathway controls nicotine withdrawal symptoms

The team exposed mice to nicotine in their drinking water for four weeks. Withdrawal was then triggered in two ways: either by removing nicotine or giving the drug mecamylamine, which blocks nicotine receptors. This setup mimics the abrupt stop many users experience when quitting.





The researchers focused on one specific brain connection: inhibitory neurons in the IPN projecting to the LDTg. Using optogenetics to selectively inhibit this pathway – essentially turning off these neurons with light – the typical withdrawal symptoms eased. Mice no longer avoided certain areas they’d previously associated with discomfort, and they showed fewer physical signs such as shaking or restlessness.





Optogenetics Optogenetics is a technique that uses light to control specific neurons in the brain. Scientists genetically modify these neurons to respond to light, allowing precise control over brain activity in real time.





Monical and McGehee used fiber photometry to monitor brain activity. During withdrawal, activity in the LDTg dropped, and mice became less interested in exploring new objects, a sign of low motivation. However, when the IPN-LDTg connection was shut down, both LDTg activity and curiosity bounced back.





The LDTg influences dopamine release in the nucleus accumbens, a key reward center. As expected, nicotine withdrawal suppressed dopamine release. Turning off the IPN-LDTg inhibition restored it, suggesting the withdrawal state works by cutting off reward signals at the source.





Tracing the neural wiring, the researchers found IPN neurons mainly connect to glutamatergic and GABAergic cells in the LDTg, not the cholinergic ones more often tied to dopamine. This points to a specific inhibitory route that could be a target for future treatments.

What this nicotine withdrawal study means for future treatments

By pinpointing a direct pathway from the IPN to the LDTg that suppresses motivation and dopamine during nicotine withdrawal, Monical and McGehee have shown that a single neural connection can shape how bad withdrawal feels – and how likely someone is to relapse.





However, this pathway is not just involved, it can also be changed. Switching it off eased physical symptoms and brought back reward-seeking behavior in mice. Most current treatments for nicotine addiction focus on replacing nicotine or blocking receptors; however, this study suggests that targeting specific brain circuits directly could be another way to support people trying to quit.





This work was completed in mice, not humans, and translating circuit-level findings into human therapies is never straightforward. While the researchers included both male and female mice, they didn’t observe sex-specific differences, even though they are well-documented in other nicotine studies and deserve closer attention.





It’s also still unclear how this circuit fits into the wider network of brain regions that regulate mood and motivation. The IPN-LDTg pathway is one part of a larger puzzle. The study opens the door to research that could map withdrawal more precisely, and, eventually, lead to better tools to help people stay nicotine-free.

Reference: Monical A, McGehee DS. Nicotine withdrawal drives aversive behaviors by recruiting inhibitory interpeduncular nucleus inputs to the laterodorsal tegmentum in mice. JNeurosci. 2025. doi: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2405-24.2025