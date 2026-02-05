Why Some Anorexia Patients May Not Respond to Psilocybin Therapy

Read time: 3 minutes

Clinical trials of psilocybin for anorexia nervosa are underway, but many of these patients do not respond to treatment.





New research from Monash University in Australia suggests that context may be one reason for this. In female mice, psilocybin was found to produce different effects on social behavior and inflammation depending on metabolic state and exercise, with no consistent benefit in a model of anorexia.

Psilocybin and anorexia nervosa

Anorexia nervosa remains one of the most serious psychiatric conditions, with the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder. While weight loss is the most visible symptom, the illness also disrupts how people think and interact. Many patients withdraw socially, a feature that persists even after weight is restored, yet current treatments do little to address this.





Anorexia shares features with depression, anxiety, and obsessive–compulsive disorder. Across these conditions, researchers see changes in serotonin signaling and signs of ongoing low-grade inflammation, including higher levels of immune markers such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-alpha.

Interleukin-6 (IL-6) A signaling protein released by immune cells that helps regulate inflammation and the body’s response to stress, infection, and injury. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha A key immune signaling molecule that promotes inflammation and plays a role in coordinating the body’s response to infection and tissue damage.

“One common pathway linking these features is dysfunction of the serotonin (5-HT) system, which not only regulates mood and cognition but also shapes social behavior and modulates inflammatory responses,” said the authors of the new study.





Psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin act strongly on serotonin systems and are also known to interact with immune pathways. This overlap has helped spur interest in psilocybin clinical trials for anorexia nervosa.





Early studies suggest the drug is safe, but the benefits have been inconsistent. In a recent Phase 1 trial, “only 40% of participants exhibited significant reductions in eating disorder-related symptoms, highlighting the need to identify factors driving variability in treatment response and to clarify their neurobiological mechanisms,” the authors explained.





Preclinical research hasn’t been able to clear up why some people respond, and others do not. Most animal studies use males, even though anorexia mainly affects females, and most experiments haven’t separated the effects of food restriction, exercise, and immune state.





The latest study aimed to investigate how psilocybin affects social behavior and inflammation in female mice under carefully controlled metabolic and exercise conditions.

How psilocybin affected social behavior and inflammation in mice

The team used a well-known mouse model that reflects activity-based anorexia. Female mice were given limited access to food alongside free access to a running wheel, a combination that leads to weight loss and high activity. To separate the effects of each factor, the team included four groups: mice exposed to both food restriction and exercise, food restriction alone, exercise alone, and standard controls. Psilocybin was administered as a single injection at 1.5 mg per kilogram once body weight had dropped to 75–85% of starting levels.





Social behavior was measured using a three-chamber test that compared interest in familiar and unfamiliar mice. Blood samples were taken seven hours after dosing to measure IL-6 levels.





After psilocybin administration, the anorexia model mice did not avoid social contact. Instead, they showed a strong preference for unfamiliar animals, suggesting heightened social novelty seeking. Mice that only exercised showed a similar pattern, although it emerged at a different stage of the study.





However, psilocybin did not produce an overarching increase in social behavior across all groups. In control mice, it reduced interest in unfamiliar animals, leading to equal time spent with familiar and novel partners. In food-restricted mice, lower body weight was linked to greater interest in a non-social object, suggesting the drug shifted motivation rather than increasing social engagement.





Baseline IL-6 levels did not differ between groups, unlike what is often reported in patients. Psilocybin increased IL-6 only in exercising mice, and higher levels were linked to stronger novelty preference in that group alone.

What do these results mean for psychedelic treatments?

Rather than showing a clear benefit, the study highlights how strongly psilocybin’s effects depend on biological context. The drug did not act in a uniform way across animals; instead, its impact shifted with exercise and nutritional state, producing different behavioral and immune responses in each group. This context dependence may help explain why psilocybin trials in anorexia have produced mixed results.





The findings also complicate simple narratives around psychedelics as broadly anti-inflammatory. In people, psilocybin has been linked to reduced inflammatory markers days after treatment, whereas in the study, IL-6 rose shortly after dosing, but only in exercising mice. This pattern points to short-term immune activation rather than a therapeutic immune response and highlights the importance of timing when interpreting inflammatory data.





However, the drug was tested during an acute phase of weight loss. Patients in clinical settings often receive psilocybin after weight stabilization, when brain and immune states may differ substantially, limiting how directly the results can be translated.





The work suggests that psilocybin is unlikely to act as a one-size-fits-all treatment for anorexia nervosa. Exercise habits, metabolic status, and immune state may all shape response. For psychedelic therapies, identifying these factors may be as important as the drug itself.

This article is a rework of a press release issued by Genomic Press. Material has been edited for length and content.