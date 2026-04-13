We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Why the First 72 Hours After a Brain Bleed Matter

Early brain swelling after stroke may signal worse recovery.

News  
Published: April 13, 2026 
Original story from the University of Edinburgh
Brain MRI scan panels displaying multiple cross-sectional images
Credit: Mitrey / Pixabay.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 1 minute

Patients who experience an increase in brain swelling in the first 24 hours following a bleed, or brain haemorrhage, are more likely to have worse outcomes than those who don't, researchers found.


A similar risk was identified among those who experienced worsening swelling within 72 hours of diagnosis.


Subscribe to Neuroscience updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

Early intervention to prevent swelling could potentially limit the severity of brain damage, leading to better recovery after stroke, experts say.

Brain bleed

Strokes occur when blood flow to part of the brain is either blocked by a clot or disrupted following a bleed, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. Around 15 per cent of strokes are due to bleeding in the brain, known as a haemorrhagic stroke.


Swelling after a haemorrhagic stroke can increase pressure inside the skull, causing further harm to the brain. There are currently no treatments to reduce brain swelling.


A team of scientists, led by the University of Edinburgh, analysed data from more than 1500 people across nine different studies that measured levels of brain swelling in patients following a haemorrhagic stroke.

Worsening swelling

Researchers compared brain scans at diagnosis and after 24 and 72 hours, to examine changes in swelling volume. This was linked with reports of death or dependency at 90 days.


They found the likelihood of death or dependence increased by four per cent for each 1ml increase in swelling during the first 24 hours, and by two per cent for each 1ml of swelling in the 72 hours after onset.


Understanding the pathways and mechanisms that lead to brain swelling could help to identify potential drug targets, opening new possibilities for treatments, experts say.


A future trial, led by the same research team, will test potential drugs that could modify swelling during the early stages of brain heamorrhage, targeting inflammatory pathways which could enhance protective responses or inhibit harmful ones.


Reference: Samarasekera N, Tuck S, Wang X, et al. Perihematomal edema and functional outcome ater intracerebral hemorrhage: A meta-analysis of individual participant data. Stroke. 2026. doi: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.125.053991

This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Related Topic Pages
Drug Targets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter