Your Coffee in the Morning May Be Linked to Greater Happiness

Read time: 2 minutes

Regular caffeine consumers report feeling happier and more enthusiastic after drinking coffee or other caffeinated beverages, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Warwick and Bielefeld University. The effect was most evident in the morning, when caffeine consumption led to a marked increase in positive mood compared with mornings when participants had not yet consumed caffeine.





The study, published in Scientific Reports, followed 236 young adults in Germany over a period of up to 4 weeks. Participants completed brief mood assessments on their smartphones 7 times a day and noted whether they had consumed a caffeinated drink in the previous 90 minutes.

Smaller changes in negative mood

While the most significant findings involved increases in positive mood, participants also reported feeling slightly less sad or upset after caffeine intake. This effect was less pronounced than the lift in positive emotions and was not influenced by the time of day. The study was designed to observe caffeine effects in real-life settings rather than in controlled laboratory environments.

Results consistent across different psychological profiles

The researchers examined whether the effects of caffeine varied based on consumption habits or psychological characteristics, including levels of anxiety, sleep quality and depressive symptoms. They found that the mood-related effects of caffeine were relatively stable across all groups.

"We were somewhat surprised to find no differences between individuals with varying levels of caffeine consumption or differing degrees of depressive symptoms, anxiety, or sleep problems."



Dr. Justin Hachenberger.

Although previous research has suggested caffeine might worsen anxiety, no such association was found in this study. The researchers noted that individuals who experience adverse reactions to caffeine may avoid it entirely, and the study did not include people who completely abstain from caffeine.

Mechanism may involve reversal of withdrawal symptoms

Caffeine promotes alertness by blocking adenosine receptors in the brain – a mechanism known to increase dopamine activity in regions linked to mood and energy levels. This may help explain the observed mood boost after morning caffeine consumption.

Adenosine Adenosine is a chemical in the brain that builds up throughout the day and promotes sleepiness. Dopamine Dopamine is a neurotransmitter involved in the brain’s reward and pleasure systems.





However, the study authors also point out that the observed effects may partly reflect a reduction in withdrawal symptoms, which can occur even in moderate caffeine users. These symptoms typically emerge overnight and are alleviated by the first caffeinated drink of the day.

Caffeine remains a global stimulant

Caffeine is the most widely used psychoactive substance globally, with around 80% of adults regularly consuming it. The researchers note that caffeine use extends beyond humans – for example, bees and bumblebees have been shown to prefer nectar from caffeine-containing plants.





Despite its widespread use, the authors caution that caffeine can be habit-forming. High intake is associated with health risks, and consumption later in the day can interfere with sleep.





Reference: Hachenberger J, Li YM, Realo A, Lemola S. The association of caffeine consumption with positive affect but not with negative affect changes across the day. Sci Rep. 2025;15(1):28536. doi: 10.1038/s41598-025-14317-0





This article has been republished from the following materials. Note: material may have been edited for length and content. For further information, please contact the cited source. Our press release publishing policy can be accessed here.





This content includes text that has been generated with the assistance of AI. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.