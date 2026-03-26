Biofluid Proteomics Maps Immune–Metabolic Alzheimer’s Signatures

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Understanding how inflammation and metabolism intersect to drive neurodegeneration is a growing focus in Alzheimer’s research.

As large-scale proteomic platforms mature, researchers can now map immune–metabolic signatures across biofluids, revealing potential mechanisms that accelerate tau pathology.

Dr. Andréa Lessa Benedet and doctoral student Ilaria Pola from the University of Gothenburg are exploring how plasma and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) proteomes can illuminate disease trajectories that imaging alone cannot capture.



Their recent analyses highlight distinct inflammatory patterns in fast vs slow progressors, raise new questions about immune system causality, and showcase the promise—and current limitations—of next‑generation proteomic technologies.

Technology Networks spoke with Benedet and Pola to discuss how biofluid proteomics is uncovering immune signatures linked to tau pathology progression—and what this could mean for future diagnostics and treatment strategies.

How inflammation influences Alzheimer’s progression

How do the inflammatory biomarker patterns differ between people with rapid vs slower disease progression?

One focal question in Alzheimer’s disease research is why some individuals experience rapid disease progression while others decline more slowly. Using advanced analytical models, Benedet and Pola examined how inflammatory biomarkers varied across these groups by comparing individuals with fast vs slow rates of tau accumulation.

“Individuals who progress faster in tau accumulation, or tau pathology, had higher expression of many inflammatory markers in plasma and in CSF,” said Benedet.

However, the story became more nuanced when comparing these biological compartments.

“When we compared the two fluid types, we noticed that the proteins that were highly expressed in CSF were not the same proteins that were highly expressed in plasma,” explained Benedet.

While the specific proteins differed between CSF and plasma, they converged at a higher level of biology. The proteins in each fluid were enriched in similar cell types and mapped to overlapping immune-related pathways, suggesting a coordinated systemic response.

Inflammation-linked progression patterns:

Rapid tau progressors displayed elevated inflammatory proteins in both plasma and CSF

Different proteins were enriched in each biofluid, but linked to similar cell types

Gene‑ontology analysis highlighted overlapping immune–metabolic pathways

What biofluid proteomics reveals that brain imaging misses

What is biofluid proteomics, and what does this reveal that imaging methods like translocator protein positron emission tomography (TSPO PET) might miss?

Biofluid proteomics quantifies proteins across body fluids such as CSF, plasma, saliva, and tear fluid.

“TSPO PET, or any imaging tracer, provides nice information about topology or the localization of the proteins in the brain space, but it's also specific—perhaps to one type of protein or a special conformation of this protein,” explained Benedet.

On the other hand, proteomics captures diverse proteins and pathways that may underlie pathological change, offering a wider molecular context. Although it lacks spatial resolution, it captures the complexity of biological processes that imaging alone may miss.

“It might give us a hint of pathways or mechanisms that might be associated with what we are seeing in the brain,” Benedet added. “[It] gives us more information in terms of the variety of proteins being assessed, which the imaging tracer doesn't provide.”

By integrating both approaches, scientists can build multidimensional models that link molecular drivers with structural outcomes.

Molecular insights beyond imaging:

Proteomics offers broad protein coverage vs the narrow specificity of PET tracers

Biofluids capture systemic and early immune responses not visible in brain images

Pathway-level information helps contextualise imaging findings

Interpreting immune–metabolic signals in tau pathology

Do your findings suggest that immune–metabolic pathways are driving tau pathology, or are they more reflective of downstream neurodegenerative processes?

When it comes to causality—are immune processes driving tau pathology, or are they a downstream consequence?—researchers are cautious to not overinterpret results.

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According to Benedet and Pola, the answer is likely both.

Evidence from prior work indicates that amyloid deposition and inflammation accelerate the spread of tau pathology. At the same time, the accumulation of pathological proteins itself triggers immune responses, creating a feedback loop.

“It's a very complex scenario,” emphasized Pola.

“We know that both things happen, but what our findings are telling us does not yet give us a response to which direction we are seeing,” added Benedet.

The proteomic findings reveal association, not sequence, and while animal models and cohort studies provide clues, current data—including their own—cannot definitively resolve the directionality of these processes.

Immune–tau interactions:

Inflammation and amyloid pathology jointly influence tau-spread dynamics

Proteomic data highlight associations but cannot establish temporal ordering

Evidence supports both causal and reactive roles of immune pathways

Toward predictive clinical use of inflammatory biomarkers

How could these inflammatory signatures eventually help clinicians predict disease progression or tailor treatments for patients with Alzheimer’s disease?

Despite the promise of inflammatory biomarkers, the researchers stress that they are not yet clinically actionable.

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“Right now, they cannot do it at all,” said Benedet.

The envisioned path involves identifying key pathways, prioritizing the most informative proteins, and developing more refined assays tailored to these biological mechanisms. The proteins flagged in current panels may not be the ultimate biomarkers—but they illuminate where to look.

In a future clinical workflow, inflammatory signals could be interpreted alongside amyloid and tau biomarkers.

“The clinician would see this inflammatory response in conjunction with the presence of amyloid and tau pathology, which would give him the information on which individuals are more prone to develop quicker or progress quicker, or which individuals are responding better to a treatment,” — Dr. Andréa Lessa Benedet.

This integrated approach could support personalized prognosis and therapeutic decisions.

Pathway-driven clinical applications:

Current inflammatory markers are not ready for clinical prediction

Combined biomarker frameworks could support personalized Alzheimer’s disease care

Development depends on pathway validation and regulatory progress

Advances in biofluid proteomics are changing our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease by revealing immune–metabolic signatures that track with tau pathology and disease progression. While plasma and CSF show distinct protein profiles, they converge on shared inflammatory pathways, underscoring the systemic nature of Alzheimer’s disease‑related immune activation. The current findings point toward strong associations between inflammation and tau spread, although the causality remains unresolved. With further validation, these signatures may one day inform personalized risk prediction and therapy selection. Key takeaways: Inflammatory proteins are elevated in individuals with faster tau progression

Plasma and CSF contain distinct proteins but converge on similar immune pathways

Current biomarkers are not yet clinically predictive but show future potential





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