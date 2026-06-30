Blood Secrets: Advances in Plasma Proteomics for Early Disease Detection

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Measuring the concentration of specific proteins in blood has aided disease diagnosis for nearly two centuries. Methods to measure hemoglobin were among the first to be developed into blood tests for clinical use to diagnose anemia. Today, out of the thousands of distinct proteins that exist in the liquid part of the blood called plasma, routine tests focus on a relatively small number.



Advances in high-throughput mass spectrometry and affinity-based methods are enabling researchers to detect thousands of proteins in body fluids simultaneously, potentially aiding earlier and more accurate diagnosis of disease. Plasma proteomics could eliminate the need for multiple tests and importantly, provide a comprehensive picture of a person’s health status.





“There are clear advantages to studying proteomics,” said Dr. Claudia Fredolini, co-director of the Proteomics platform at SciLifeLab in Stockholm. “Unlike genes, which remain relatively static, protein production is constantly changing, reflecting the dynamic state of a cell and different biological processes.”





The field of proteomics still lags behind genomics and transcriptomics, mainly due to the dynamic nature of the proteome and detection challenges—there is no direct equivalent to PCR for amplifying low-abundance proteins. However, there are growing efforts to realize the promise of proteomics for detecting disease before symptoms appear, monitor treatment response, and advance precision medicine.

Challenges in plasma proteomics

Detecting proteins in body fluids, such as blood, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), urine, and saliva, is particularly difficult because of the vast range of protein concentrations, which can span 10–12 orders of magnitude. High-abundance proteins like albumin and immunoglobulins in blood can mask low-abundance ones that are, typically, the ones of biological interest.



Moreover, the inherent complexity of samples, along with biological and analytical variability, can lead to poor reproducibility. Thus, large sample sizes are required to reliably distinguish true biological signals from the “noise” that stems from individual variations in protein expression.





Improvements in detection methods and throughput are enabling researchers to examine a greater number of proteins (and their variant proteoforms) in more samples than ever before. This article examines some of the technological advances that are driving the discovery, validation, and clinical translation of protein biomarkers in plasma.

Mass spectrometry-based plasma proteomics

Dr. Andy Tao, a professor of chemical biology at Purdue University, has been developing sensitive and robust methods to identify proteins and their post-translational modifications using mass spectrometry for over 20 years. Before establishing his own research group, he worked with Dr. Ruedi Aebersold, a pioneer in mass spectrometry-based proteomics, in Seattle.



Aebersold’s contributions to targeted proteomic techniques, such as selected reaction monitoring and data-independent acquisition, have significantly increased the sensitivity, reproducibility, and throughput of protein quantification in plasma. His early work highlighted the issue of “non-specific” plasma biomarkers that are found in multiple diseases, infections, or cancers. To address this problem, Aebersold was one of the first to advocate for the reproducible measurement of biomarker panels and specific post-translational modifications, such as phosphorylation or glycosylation, to identify disease signatures, and distinguish between disease states.





Tao’s research focuses on phosphoproteomics and the identification of disease-relevant phosphorylation sites on proteins. “Abnormal phosphorylation due to kinase mutations is often a hallmark of cancer, but it is very difficult to detect phosphoproteins in blood due to the presence of alkaline phosphatases released by the liver,” he explained.





In 2015, in light of research showing that cancer cells can change the protein content of the extracellular vesicles (ECVs) they release to promote tumor progression or in response to drug treatment,1,2 Tao shifted his attention to plasma ECVs. The results were astonishing.3



“Before, in a large volume of plasma we could identify around 10–20 phosphoproteins,” he said. “By focusing our phosphoproteomic analysis on ECVs we can detect between 1,000–2,000 unique phosphoproteins in just 1 ml of plasma.”





His group have developed a method based on functionalized magnetic beads to isolate ECVs from biofluids and are applying it to detect potential biomarkers of cancer and neurological diseases.4,5 In a recent study, they highlighted the potential of using post-translationally modified proteins in plasma-derived ECVs to diagnose breast cancer subtypes and inform treatment decisions.6





Despite great progress in identifying the tissue or organ of origin of ECVs, the discovery of biomarkers for central nervous system diseases in plasma ECVs remains challenging. Most ECVs in plasma are derived from blood and immune cell types. “Only around five percent of ECVs in plasma are brain-derived,” said Tao. “Although neuron-derived ECVs in plasma can be targeted with antibodies against specific cell surface proteins, working with CSF is easier,” he admitted.





Yet, for new protein biomarkers to be adopted in the clinic, the focus remains on plasma, which has a much more established collection process than other biofluids and is less invasive than CSF. Thanks to improvements in detection technology, findings in CSF, such as the increase in phosphorylated tau at threonine 217 (p-tau217) in patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), have been replicated in plasma.7



P-tau217 is currently regarded as the blood-based biomarker closest to widespread clinical adoption for AD. Last year, the US Food and Drug Administration granted marketing clearance to a blood test that measures the ratio of p-tau217 and β-amyloid 1-42 to aid the diagnosis of AD in over 55-year-olds showing symptoms of the disease. While this test is not intended for screening patients, it provides a faster and more accessible alternative to positron emission tomography scans or lumbar punctures to confirm the presence of amyloid plaque.

Expanding the plasma proteomics toolkit with affinity-based approaches

Methods that rely on affinity reagents and next-generation sequencing readouts are pushing the sensitivity limits of mass spectrometry and enabling high-throughput profiling of thousands of samples. “Affinity-based proteomic methods complement mass spectrometry and are helping to move the biomarker field from discovery to validation,” said Fredolini.

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At SciLifeLab’s affinity proteomics unit, she is leading the development and implementation of new methods to quantify multiple, predefined, low-abundance proteins in studies involving thousands of samples.





Affinity methods can be antibody-based or based on aptamers, short, synthetic, single-stranded nucleic acid sequences that bind to specific epitopes with high specificity and sensitivity.



There is growing interest in comparing the depth and completeness of data obtained with different methods. Results from Fredolini’s team and others highlight the value of combining mass spectrometry and affinity-based methods to achieve a more comprehensive analysis of the plasma proteome than is possible using either method alone.8 “While mass spectrometry is useful for deep, unbiased discovery of potential biomarkers, affinity-based methods can identify low-abundance proteins with high throughput,” she explained. “It is crucial to consider the strengths and limitations of each approach when designing proteomic studies.”

Scaling up proteomics at speed

Both Tao and Fredolini agree that for effective biomarker validation, it is essential to integrate plasma proteomic data with other “omic” data (genomic, transcriptomic, metabolomic), as well as clinical data and electronic health records. AI-driven analysis has an increasingly important role in helping researchers uncover protein signatures for early disease diagnosis, prognosis, and response to treatment.



Initiatives such as the UK Biobank Pharma Proteomics Project (UKB-PPP) are generating plasma proteomic data from over 50,000 UK Biobank participants and combining it with their phenotypic and genetic data to support the discovery of new biomarkers and drug targets. SciLifeLab is part of the Global Neurodegeneration Proteomics Consortium (GNPC), which is focusing on harmonizing proteomic data from over 40,000 blood and CSF samples collected by more than 20 international research groups to identify the most robust biomarkers of neurodegenerative disease.





“There is still a lot of work to be done before we can realize the potential of plasma proteomics in diagnostic and clinical settings,” Fredolini noted. “Being able to detect actionable biomarkers in microsamples, with less complex and cheaper instrumentation will help bridge the gap from research labs to routine clinical use.”