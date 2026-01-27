We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

Can True Multiomic Workflows in Spatial Biology and Disease Research Be Achieved?

Multiomics is advancing disease research, especially in neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s.

Article  
Published: January 27, 2026 
Written by 
Kenneth Rothschild, PhD
Mark Lim, PhD
 & Gargey Yagnik, PhD
Doctor with a stethoscope around their neck and their hands held out in front of them. Between their hands are a range of blue digital icons representing genomics, proteomics and multiomics data for healthcare.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 5 minutes

Developing an understanding of the molecular landscape of health and disease requires more than the cataloging of individual biomolecules. The key challenge lies in revealing the spatial organization of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, and metabolites within the complex architecture of cells and tissues.

 

Accurate identification, mapping, and contextualization of these molecular networks is essential in deepening biological knowledge and uncovering mechanisms of disease, which ultimately support the development of innovative approaches to clinical research.   

The rise of MALDI imaging  

Since the late 1990s, when Richard Caprioli and colleagues first demonstrated matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization mass spectrometry imaging (MALDI MS imaging), researchers have been able to visualize untargeted distributions of small biomolecules in intact tissue.1

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now


This capability has transformed studies of metabolites, lipids, glycans, extracellular matrix proteins, and even small drug compounds. However, despite its impact, methods for spatially resolving larger macromolecules such as intact proteins and nucleic acids in a targeted manner remain limited.


Light microscopy-based methods such as immunohistochemistry (IHC) and in situ hybridization (ISH) can provide targeted, high-resolution imaging of proteins and nucleic acids at cellular and subcellular levels, but these approaches can be constrained by low multiplexing capability and the need for iterative, time-intensive cycles that can damage the tissue.   

Mass tags and antibody labeling

A key breakthrough in spatial proteomics addressing the limitations of traditional imaging including low multiplexing has been the development of workflows that integrate antibody-based labeling with MALDI imaging.2,3


In these approaches, antibodies are conjugated with photocleavable mass tags (PC-MTs) that act as molecular barcodes, which when detected by a MALDI mass spectrometer, enable simultaneous imaging of hundreds of targeted intact proteins in a tissue.

 

PC-MTs are designed to be released from antibodies under controlled UV light exposure prior to MALDI analysis. Once detached, the mass tag ions are both reproducible and easily detectable due to their well-defined mass-to-charge ratios and absence of side products from the photocleavage reaction.


These sharp, non-overlapping signal peaks reduce ambiguity in spectral interpretation and ensure that each target protein can be imaged simultaneously with high specificity.

 

What makes this approach especially powerful is its compatibility with standard histological workflows. Tissue staining with antibody–probe conjugates can be performed using conventional manual or automated immunohistology protocols.

 

After staining, controlled photocleavage of the probes liberates the tagged peptides prior to matrix application and MALDI imaging. Each liberated peptide mass tag provides a discrete, quantifiable signal, which can then be reconstructed into a two-dimensional image showing the spatial distributions of multiple proteins.

 

By layering these targeted protein maps with untargeted imaging of small molecules such as lipids, glycans, and metabolites, researchers can generate richly detailed molecular atlases that capture both the diversity and the spatial context of biological systems.4 

Case example: insights into neurodegenerative disease

The potential of integrative imaging is illustrated in neurodegenerative disease studies. Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 55 million people globally,5 and recent research6,7 has shown promising results by combining MALDI imaging with PC-MT probes.

 

In pharmaceutical research and development, characterizing the diverse biomolecular classes and cell types within the amyloid-β plaque microenvironment, a key pathological feature of Alzheimer’s disease, remains a significant challenge.

 

Simultaneous analysis of the complex interactions between proteins, lipids, and metabolites is required, as studying any one of these biomolecule classes in isolation fails to capture their contextual interactions within the tissue.


Ideally, multiple biomolecular classes would all be analyzed from a single tissue section using a benchtop imaging platform, although, until recently, integrating lipid and protein imaging on the same tissue slide has posed a significant technical challenge. 

 

Recent advances in MALDI imaging are beginning to make this integration possible. An initial untargeted scan identifies label-free analytes such as lipids, metabolites, and glycans, while a subsequent run incorporates antibody-linked probes carrying PC-MTs to localize targeted proteins. This dual-layer strategy enables the co-localization of small molecules with specific proteins in a truly multiomic workflow.

Scientists pipetting samples for protein purity analysis using native fluorescence detection
Scientists pipetting samples for protein purity analysis using native fluorescence detection
Enhancing Protein Purity Analysis With Native Fluorescence Detection
This webinar highlights how label-free, native fluorescence detection enhances throughput and reduces analytical friction for intricate protein mixtures.
View Webinar
Advertisement

 

Within the Alzheimer's model, this means proteins associated with plaque formation can be mapped alongside surrounding lipids and metabolites to reveal how different biomolecular classes interact to drive pathology.


MALDI-IHC is also becoming an important tool for developing new drugs to combat other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s.8  

Working towards achieving true multiomics

Techniques such as MALDI imaging have demonstrated robust untargeted analysis of small molecules, while antibody-based mass-tag labeling now allows highly multiplexed protein detection on the same tissue sections.


Together, these innovations are breaking down longstanding barriers between metabolomics, lipidomics, and proteomics within spatial tissue. 

 

Although challenges such as preserving sample integrity, expanding coverage to nucleic acids, and ensuring reproducibility at scale persist, multiomics is evolving into a practical approach for investigating complex diseases. Recently novel PC-MTs for multiplexed and multiomic tissue imaging of targeted transcripts was reported.9

 

By integrating diverse molecular classes into unified spatial maps, researchers are gaining unprecedented insights into the interplay of cellular components in health and pathology. Whether in neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's or other multifactorial diseases, true multiomic workflows promise to transform how we study disease mechanisms and start to redefine the future of personalized therapies. 

Meet the Authors
Black and white headshot of Dr. Kenneth Rothschild. Kenneth is smiling at the camera and wearing a dark colored shirt.
Kenneth Rothschild, PhD
Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Chairman
Dr. Rothschild is an Emeritus Professor of Physics at Boston University. He founded AmberGen in 1995 and now serves as Executive Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. Rothschild has been an innovator in biophysics and biotechnology for over 40 years, making important contributions to the fields of membrane proteins, nanotechnology, vibrational spectroscopy, mass spectrometric imaging, and molecular diagnostics. He holds over 70 awarded US patents and is the author of over 200 scientific publications. Past distinctions include GM Scholar, Established Investigator of the AHA and election as Fellow of the Sloan Foundation, NRC, Biophysical Society and National Academy of Inventors. He received his PhD in Physics at MIT and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Harvard-MIT Program in Health Sciences and Technology.
Black and white headshot of Dr. Mark Lim. Mark is smiling at the camera and wearing a dark colored shirt.
Mark Lim, PhD
EVP & Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. Lim received his PhD at Boston University’s Department of Biology where he gained extensive training in cell biology, physiology, proteomics, and mass spectrometry. During this period, he developed novel reversible colorimetric and luminescent metal chelate-based protein dyes for proteomics, which are widely used in the Life Sciences. Since that time, Dr. Lim has spent more than 25 years in the biotechnology industry. At AmberGen, he has helped develop and commercialize its photocleavable (PC) linkers and tRNA-based protein engineering technologies, including PC-Biotin, PC-Phosphoramidites, and fluorescent tRNAs, and applications thereof. He is co-inventor on AmberGen’s new generation of highly multiomic spatial biology technologies, including MALDI-IHC and MALDI-ISH, which were launched in 2021. Overall, Dr. Lim is co-inventor on >20 issued US and international patents in the biotechnology space, and he is the author of more than 15 peer-reviewed scientific journal articles.
Black and white headshot of Dr. Gargey Yagnik. Gargey is smiling at the camera.
Gargey Yagnik, PhD
Principal Scientist and Director of Mass Spectrometry
Dr. Gargey B. Yagnik, PhD, is a principal scientist and director of mass spectrometry focused on biomarker discovery and spatial multiomics using mass spectrometry. He earned his PhD in Analytical Chemistry from Iowa State University, specializing in mass spectrometry. He brings MALDI imaging innovations, including patented MALDI HiPLEX-IHC-MSI and MALDI-ISH platforms. These technologies enable highly multiplexed, spatially resolved molecular analysis in complex tissues. He has contributed translational research across a broad range of biomedical research. His work connects analytical chemistry with spatial biology to advance next-generation biomarker discovery and drug development, and support innovation across academic and translational research.
Related Topic Pages
Immunoassays
Neurodegeneration
Light Microscopy
Multiomics
Mass Spectrometry
Biomarkers
Spatial Biology
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter