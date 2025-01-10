Capturing Genetic Diversity in Proteomics

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Proteins are complex biomolecules that orchestrate or contribute to nearly every cellular process, making them a key focus of biomedical research. Many human diseases occur as a result of abnormal proteins, and over 95% of existing drug targets in the human body are proteins.





Our ability to identify, characterize and analyze proteins continues to play a key role in our progress toward personalized medicine. What the field of proteomics lacks, however, is an ability to capture human diversity; most mass spectrometry (MS)-based proteomics research studies compare a cohort’s proteomes to reference proteomes.





A new bioinformatic tool – ProHap – is designed to address this bottleneck. Published in Nature Methods late last year, ProHap is a Python-based tool that creates custom protein sequence databases from large panels of reference human haplotypes.





Jakub Vašíček, PhD candidate at the University of Bergen, is the first author of the paper. He joined Technology Networks to discuss the need for genetic diversity in proteomics, how ProHap can help achieve it and the continued development of the tool.