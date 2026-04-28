We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

HIV Treatment Reduces Accelerated Biological Aging by Nearly Four Years

Antiretroviral therapy can partially reverse accelerated biological aging in people with HIV.

Article  
Published: April 28, 2026 
Rhianna-lily Smith
 speaking with 
Barry Ryan, PhD
Edited by 
Anna MacDonald
3D protein structures and molecular interactions, illustrating proteomics analysis.
Credit: iStock.
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register or log In for free to listen to this article
Read time: 6 minutes

Advances in antiretroviral therapy (ART) have transformed HIV from a life‑threatening infection into a manageable chronic condition—but questions remain about how effectively treatment mitigates long‑term biological damage.

 

Growing evidence suggests that people with HIV experience accelerated biological aging, driven by chronic inflammation and immune dysregulation, contributing to elevated risks of cardiovascular and other age‑related diseases.

 

At ESCMID Global 2026, researchers presented new data showing that ART can partially reverse this accelerated aging at the molecular level, reducing biological age by nearly four years.

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
 Subscribe Now

 

The findings come from a proteomics study led by Dr. Barry Ryan, a postdoctoral researcher at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, who has previously published work on telomere attrition and epigenetic aging in HIV.

 

By developing and applying a plasma proteomic aging clock (PAC) within the Swiss HIV Cohort Study, Ryan and colleagues revealed the dynamic biological recovery that follows viral suppression.

 

Technology Networks spoke with Ryan to talk about how his work raises important questions about how aging is measured in HIV, how clinicians assess long‑term risk, and what biological recovery really looks like beneath standard immune markers.

PACs capture distinct layers of aging biology

What makes a PAC different from more established aging measures like epigenetic clocks or telomere length?

Biological aging is a multifaceted process that unfolds across multiple molecular layers, from chromosomal integrity to gene regulation and protein signaling.

 

PACs differ fundamentally from epigenetic clocks or telomere length because they measure aging at the level of circulating proteins, which are downstream effectors of cellular and systemic physiology. As Ryan explained, these clocks capture a different “layer” of biology, one that reflects active inflammatory signaling, metabolic processes, and immune responses rather than inherited or epigenetically programmed changes.

 

While overlap between aging measures is expected—particularly for broad effects such as chronic disease or inflammation—the proteome offers complementary insights.

 

“One specific potential advantage of PACs is that they could be reconstructed using relatively small, targeted protein panels that may be cheaper and simpler to measure than genome-wide assays,” said Ryan.

 

The team found that the PAC responded more rapidly to changes in disease state than their previously published epigenetic aging clock. This sensitivity allowed them to capture sharp increases in biological age during untreated HIV infection and equally rapid declines following viral suppression.

 

How proteomic aging measures differ:

  • Reflects dynamic inflammatory and metabolic signaling rather than static genomic features.
  • Captures complementary biological information alongside epigenetic and telomere clocks.
  • Demonstrates higher sensitivity to short‑term disease and treatment effects.

Untreated HIV drives dramatic age acceleration that ART can reverse

What did you observe about biological aging during untreated HIV infection and after the introduction of ART?

By applying the PAC to longitudinal samples spanning untreated and treated infection, the researchers observed biological age acceleration during viremic HIV infection. At the time points closest to HIV diagnosis, participants showed a median increase of ~10 years in proteomic age relative to their chronological age, despite being closely monitored and not yet showing severe clinical deterioration.

 

Following the initiation of ART and successful suppression of HIV viremia, the accelerated aging was significantly reduced. Within a median of 1.55 years of treatment, participants experienced an average reversal of 3.7 years in proteomic age, with longer ART exposure driving trajectories closer to normal chronological aging. The recovery was not transient; proteomic age continued to improve with sustained viral suppression.

 

“By performing a mediation analysis, we showed that changes in proteomic advanced age were not driven by T-cell counts; therefore, our results suggest that advanced proteomic aging and its reversal under ART reflect more than immune reconstitution,” said Ryan.

 

HIV infection and aging trajectories:

  • Untreated HIV accelerates biological aging by roughly a decade.
  • ART leads to rapid and sustained reductions in proteomic age.
  • Age reversal occurs independently of T‑cell recovery.

Rethinking long-term risk monitoring beyond T-cell counts

How might proteomic aging help clinicians think differently about monitoring long-term health risks in people living with HIV?

Clinicians recognize that immune cell counts alone do not fully predict long‑term outcomes in people living with HIV. Despite effective viral suppression and apparent immune reconstitution, many patients continue to develop cardiovascular disease and other age‑associated conditions at higher rates than the general population.

Clinical metagenomics advancing patient care in India with Oxford Nanopore Technologies graphic.
Clinical metagenomics advancing patient care in India with Oxford Nanopore Technologies graphic.
Advancing Clinical Metagenomics for Patient Care in India
Attendees will discover how these approaches can strengthen pathogen detection, antimicrobial stewardship, and diagnostic capacity while offering valuable insights for researchers working across clinical, research, and diagnostic settings.
View Webinar
Advertisement

 

“Our PAC captured changes in advanced age that were driven by inflammation and HIV viraemia suppression, but not by these immune cell counts,” said Ryan.

 

The findings suggest that aging‑related risk in HIV reflects systemic inflammatory burden rather than immune cell numbers alone.

“A proteomic aging clock could therefore be considered a complementary summary measure for monitoring long-term health risk in people with HIV.” — Dr. Barry Ryan.

However, Ryan emphasized caution. While PACs show promise as complementary tools, extensive validation across cohorts and platforms would be required before clinical implementation.

 

Proteomic aging in clinical risk assessment:

  • Captures inflammatory and metabolic risk not reflected by T‑cell counts.
  • Offers a potential complementary measure of long‑term health risk.
  • Requires robust external validation before clinical use.

Integrating proteomic, epigenetic, and telomere clocks to understand HIV aging

How do your proteomic findings fit alongside your previous work on epigenetic and telomere aging, and what are the key next steps?

Taken together, the proteomic, epigenetic, and telomere studies present a consistent narrative: untreated HIV accelerates aging across multiple biological layers, while early and sustained ART slows—or partially reverses—this process.

 

Neutrophil illustration showing immune cells defending against pathogens as part of the innate immune response.
Neutrophil illustration showing immune cells defending against pathogens as part of the innate immune response.
Neutrophil Biology and Defense Against Pathogens
This poster explores the role of neutrophils as the first line of defense against invading microorganisms.


View Poster
Advertisement

“In this study, we have extended these findings to the proteome,” added Ryan.

 

However, Ryan acknowledged limitations in his work. The PAC was trained specifically in people with HIV who were virologically suppressed, which may limit generalizability.

 

“The natural next step would be to replicate the analysis using a PAC developed in a healthy cohort and compare results across clocks,” he added.

 

“Currently, this is challenging due to PACs showing limited generalizability across studies because of differences in proteomic platforms, preprocessing pipelines, participant characteristics, statistical methods, and the tissue or cell types sampled,” said Ryan.

 

Looking ahead, pathway‑level analyses will be essential to identify the specific biological mechanisms driving aging acceleration and recovery in HIV.

 

Next steps in HIV aging research:

  • Aligns proteomic findings with epigenetic and telomere aging evidence.
  • Highlights the limits of immune reconstitution as a recovery marker.
  • Calls for cross‑cohort validation and pathway‑level mechanistic studies.

 

The study, presented at ESCMID Global 2026, demonstrated that ART can significantly reverse accelerated biological aging in people with HIV, reducing proteomic age by nearly four years. Using a novel plasma PAC, researchers showed that untreated HIV dramatically accelerates aging, while sustained viral suppression promotes ongoing biological recovery. Importantly, these changes occur independently of traditional immune markers, underscoring the role of systemic inflammation in HIV‑related aging.

Key takeaways

  • Untreated HIV accelerates biological aging by approximately 10 years.
  • ART significantly reverses this effect, with continued improvement over time.
  • Proteomic aging reflects inflammatory recovery beyond T‑cell reconstitution.
  • Further validation is needed before proteomic clocks enter clinical practice.

 

This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

Google News Preferred Source Add Technology Networks as a preferred Google source to see more of our trusted coverage.
Meet the Author
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
Interviewing
Man standing by coastal landscape with hills and shoreline in background.
Barry Ryan, PhD
Postdoctoral researcher
Dr. Barry Ryan joined Professor Jacques Fellay’s Lab of Human Genomics of Infection and Immunity in October 2025, after completing his PhD at the University of Edinburgh under Professor Ian Simpson in the area of biomedical artificial intelligence. Ryan comes from a computational background, having studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University College Cork (UCC), Ireland. He first began to train in Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a master’s year at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. This was where he first developed an interest in interdisciplinary biomedical applications of ML and AI. Ever since, Ryan has enjoyed tackling problems of biological data integrations, characterising Parkinson’s Disease phenotypes, and now, identifying clinical insights for HIV disease research.
Edited By
A picture of Anna MacDonald
Anna MacDonald
Senior Science Editor
After obtaining a first-class honors degree in biological sciences from the University of East Anglia, Anna worked as a scientific conference producer before joining Technology Networks. As part of her role, Anna helps to coordinate coverage, working with key opinion leaders from industry and academia to produce content across all communities.
Related Topic Pages
Lab of the Future
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Infectious Diseases
The Immune System
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter