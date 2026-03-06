We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Measuring Neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s Disease

CRISPR/Cas-based biosensors offer an opportunity to quantify neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s disease.

Article  
Published: March 6, 2026 
Katie Brighton
 speaking with 
Guozhen Liu, PhD
Edited by 
Rhianna-lily Smith
An elderly man with Parkinson's disease cradles his wrist.
Credit: iStock.
Read time: 1 minute

Nearly 90,000 people in the US are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with the primary risk factor being age. 


Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the progressive degeneration of dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra region of the brain, causing movement issues such as tremor and stiffness.  


People with Parkinson’s disease can also experience physical symptoms, including nerve pain and loss of smell, as well as cognitive impairment. 

The link between Parkinson’s and inflammation 

Chronic inflammation has been linked to the development and progression of Parkinson’s disease, as well as other neurodegenerative diseases. In Parkinson’s disease, alpha-synuclein misfolding, mitochondrial dysfunction, polymorphisms in immune genes, and the gutbrain axis have been suggested as potential triggers for inflammation.  


Cytokines can modulate both pro-inflammatory and anti-inflammatory effects and are noted to be major contributors to neuroinflammation in Parkinson’s disease.  


In response to various pathways, including oxidative stress and bloodbrain barrier disruption, increased levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines recruit glial and peripheral immune cells to injury sites in the brain, promoting neuroinflammation. Cytokines can also directly cause neuronal damage.  


These pathological changes contribute to alpha-synuclein aggregation and, eventually, the loss of dopaminergic neurons. 


“Targeting this inflammatory axis unlocks new opportunities for early diagnostic biomarkers and guides the development of personalized, disease-modifying therapies,” Dr. Guozhen Liu, professor of biomedical engineering at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, told Technology Networks.  

Creating a CRISPR/Cas biosensor 

“CRISPR/Cas biosensors are capable of detecting various inflammatory biomarkers with high specificity and sensitivity,” Liu said. “This approach aligns perfectly with the understanding of Parkinson’s disease as a dynamic, immune-mediated process.” 

“The ultimate draw is the possibility of turning neuroinflammation from a pathological mystery into a clinical variable we can actively manage.” 


Liu and her team created a CRISPR/Cas biosensing platform that detects proteins, such as cytokines and alpha-synuclein, and converts them into a CRISPR-readable DNA signal. 


“An antibody-DNA conjugate binds the target cytokine, releasing a DNA activator that triggers a Cas enzyme to produce a fluorescent signal,” she explained. “Our CRISPR/Cas biosensing platform can profile multiple cytokines and alpha-synuclein in neuro-derived extracellular vehicles for biomarker discovery of Parkinson’s disease.” 

Intelligent devices overcome CRISPR challenges 

Using CRISPR-based technologies for diagnostics faces several challenges, including an inadequate detection limit for low-abundance biomarkers.  For point-of-care applications in particular, portability and automation form bottlenecks, and multiplexing is also associated with increased complexity that could challenge these platforms. 


“Our intelligent device platform is designed to overcome key challenges in CRISPR/Cas biosensing from three aspects: one, eliminating amplification steps to achieve ultra-high sensitivity; two, integrating biosensors with microfluidics for portable, multiplexed, point-of-care diagnostics, and three, coupling with novel transducers to enable real-time, in vivo monitoring,” said Liu. 

Combining nanomaterials and CRISPR biosensing 

At Pittcon 2026, Liu will discuss a strategic roadmap for evolving CRISPR/Cas into a universal sensing platform that can detect diverse analytes, from nucleic acids to proteins and small molecules.  


Liu told Technology Networks: “I will discuss how we are integrating cutting-edge nanomaterials, including liquid metal interfaces, with synthetic biology to create a new generation of CRISPR-biohybrid systems, pushing the limits of sensitivity and opening unprecedented avenues for in vitro and in vivo diagnostics.” 

Meet the Author
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Science and Newsletter Writer
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 after completing a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology, both at the University of Leeds. They loved the breadth of scientific content covered in their undergraduate studies and wanted to share their passion for research through science communication. As a scientific copywriter, Katie assembles newsletters, writes promotional webinar copy, supports the publication’s in-house writers and produces scientific content.
Interviewing
White initials G L on a dark background.
Guozhen Liu, PhD
Professor
Prof. Guozhen Liu is a professor of biomedical engineering in the School of Medicine and Associate Dean of the Graduate School at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. She focuses on interdisciplinary and translational research on biosensors, point-of-care diagnostics, wearables, and medical devices. Prof Liu is the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC), Fellow of Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine (FIPEM), and the Distinguished Lecturer of IEEE Sensor Council (2026-2028). She is listed in the world's top 2% Scientists and ScholarGPS2025 top 0.05% highly ranked scholar in biosensors. She is the co-founder of Bio-Sens Tech Pty Ltd, a startup company in Sydney. Currently, Prof. Liu is serving as an associate editor of ACS Sensors, and is on the editor board for several journals, including Trends in Biotechnology.
Edited By
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
