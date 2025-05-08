We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Molecular Phenotyping Is Quietly Revolutionizing Modern Medicine

What if we could read the body’s hidden signals before disease strikes?

Article  
Published: May 8, 2025 
Isabel Ely, PhD
 & Gustav Ceder
 speaking with 
Janne Lehtiö, PhD
End of a pipette tip dropping liquid into a test tube.
Credit: iStock
Read time: 3 minutes

In the era of precision medicine, understanding disease at a systems level requires more than a snapshot of genetic information — it demands a dynamic and comprehensive view of how genes and environmental influences interact. Molecular phenotyping, an emerging approach that captures this interplay, is rapidly gaining traction in research and clinical diagnostics alike.


In this interview, Technology Networks spoke with Janne Lehtiö, PhD, professor of medical proteomics at the Karolinska Institutet and Platform Scientific Director of Proteomics at SciLifeLab, to explore how molecular phenotyping and omics-based technologies are reshaping our understanding of disease mechanisms. 

Isabel Ely, PhD (IE):

How does molecular phenotyping contribute to a better understanding of disease mechanisms at the systems biology level? 
Janne Lehtiö, PhD (JL):

Molecular phenotyping is an exciting diagnostic tool because it combines both genotype and environmental factors. This approach allows us to understand how a specific genotype behaves in various environmental contexts, such as in response to disease or treatment. Incorporating treatment-specific data provides crucial insights for selecting personalized treatment options in precision medicine diagnostics.


By combining these elements, molecular phenotyping provides a more holistic view of an individual's health status. This is particularly valuable in the realm of precision medicine, where treatments are tailored based on an individual's unique genetic makeup and environmental exposures. The data generated from molecular phenotyping can offer vital treatment-specific information, helping clinicians make more informed decisions when selecting the most appropriate and effective treatment options for each patient. As a result, it promises to enhance the accuracy of diagnostics and the personalization of treatment plans, ultimately improving patient outcomes.



IE:

What role do omics-based technologies play in linking molecular phenotypes to actionable clinical decisions?
JL:

I believe omics data offers a truly compelling and holistic perspective on biological systems. It's akin to observing a broad landscape and then zooming in on specific details, allowing for a much deeper understanding of the intricate interactions within the body. Traditionally, we’ve relied on selective measures, often choosing individual assays based on specific research or clinical needs. However, this approach can be limiting, as it isolates certain aspects of the system rather than considering the broader context.


Omics technologies, such as genomics, proteomics and metabolomics, allow us to capture the full complexity of biological systems comprehensively. By examining the entire 'omics landscape,' we can observe how different layers of molecular data interact and influence one another. This integrated approach offers invaluable insights that are often missed when we rely on piecemeal measurements.


The power of omics lies in its ability to guide clinical decisions with a more nuanced understanding of a patient’s condition. Instead of making decisions based on isolated data points, we can now zoom in on the most relevant factors from a wide array of information. This allows clinicians to tailor treatments more precisely, identify new biomarkers and predict disease progression with greater accuracy. In essence, omics transforms clinical decision-making, shifting it from an ad hoc approach to a more informed, data-driven strategy.


IE:

How do molecular phenotyping approaches improve the accuracy and speed of diagnosis compared to traditional methods? 
JL:

Molecular phenotyping allows us to pinpoint the most relevant areas of interest much more efficiently. By using this approach, we can rapidly identify key biological features that may be driving disease progression or influencing treatment response. The real power comes from the ability to integrate data from multiple levels of biological information. By examining genetic, transcriptomic, proteomic and even metabolomic data, we can build a much more secure and comprehensive picture of the disease at hand.


For instance, molecular phenotyping allows us to uncover genomic aberrations, such as mutations or structural variations, that might be contributing to disease. From there, we can observe how these genetic changes impact the protein level, altering the function of key targets involved in the disease. These protein-level alterations can significantly modulate the disease process, affecting everything from cellular behavior to disease progression and treatment responses.


By combining these layers of data, we gain a more nuanced understanding of how different factors interact within the biological system. This approach not only helps us identify the underlying causes of disease with greater accuracy, but it also enables us to make more informed clinical decisions. 



IE:

How do you see the future of precision medicine evolving with advancements in molecular phenotyping, and what innovations seem the most promising for bridging the gap between research and clinical application?
JL:

I believe we are on the cusp of making significant advancements in medicine, particularly using omics technologies and systems medicine. Currently, in cancer treatment, for example, we typically rely on a single type of omics data, primarily genomics, to guide treatment decisions. For example in cancer, this approach often leads to the addition of one targeted drug, which might improve outcomes for a short period, possibly just a few months. While this has brought some benefits, the potential for improvement is far greater.


By expanding beyond single-omics approaches and embracing multi-omics in diagnostics, we can dramatically shift the current paradigm. Multi-omics offers a much more holistic view of the disease. This approach allows us to understand not just one driver of disease at a time, but how certain disease-causing events combined in a person impact multiple proteins at the same time, enabling the design of effective individualized combination treatments. This understanding of how, for example, a mutation impacts the entire proteome system depending on that individual's genome makeup, is a key for tailoring truly curative and precise combination treatments.


With this deeper, more integrated understanding, we can select and combine multiple targeted drugs that are specifically designed to address different facets of the disease. This enables us to create personalized, multi-drug treatment combinations tailored to the unique characteristics of each patient's cancer. In doing so, we have the potential to transform a typically lethal disease like cancer into a more manageable chronic condition, much like how we treat other chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension. This approach might even be able to cure advanced cancers by adding tailored immunotherapy to keep the cancer at bay after first eliminating most of it by effective combination treatments.  



Meet the Authors
A picture of Isabel Ely, PhD
Isabel Ely, PhD
Science Writer
Isabel is a Science Writer and Editor at Technology Networks . She holds a BSc in exercise and sport science from the University of Exeter, a MRes in medicine and health and a PhD in medicine from the University of Nottingham. Her doctoral research explored the role of dietary protein and exercise in optimizing muscle health as we age.
A greyscale headshot of Gustav Ceder
Gustav Ceder
Founder and CEO
Gustav Ceder is a seasoned storyteller with over a decade of experience spanning both academia and the industry sector. Specializing in biotechnology, science, innovation and disruptive technology, Gustav excels at translating complex information into engaging, plain-language narratives.
Interviewing
A picture of Janne Lehtiö, PhD
Janne Lehtiö, PhD
Professor of Medical Proteomics
Professor Janne Lehtiö and the LehtiöLab focus on proteomics and proteogenomics to gain new knowledge on the molecular phenotype of cancer to apply the gained knowledge to improving personalized medicine. Lehtiö received a faculty professor position in medical proteomics at Karolinska Institutet in 2015, and since 2021, has shared a clinical appointment at Karolinska University Hospital as head of the clinical proteomics unit.
