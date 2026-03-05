Moms in Proteomics: Supporting Scientists Who Are Parents

Read time: 4 minutes

Balancing a career in science while showing up as a parent remains a challenge for many researchers striving to excel, particularly in fast-moving fields, such as proteomics. Professional demands often compete with the unseen responsibilities of family life. Moms in Proteomics (MiP) was established to help navigate this dynamic.



“By building an international community of mothers and their supporters, MiP is bringing people together either in person at scientific conferences or virtually through informal events to build networks of people with shared lived experiences who can support each other to succeed,” said Dr. Jennifer Geddes‑McAlister, founder of MiP, in a previous interview with Technology Networks.



At the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) 2025 Congress, MiP hosted a workshop that brought together researchers and advocates to share experiences and explore practical strategies for improving equity and inclusion in scientific careers.

Building a close-knit community of moms in proteomics

Founded in 2021, MiP was created to connect mothers working in proteomics and related fields, while also welcoming supporters from across the scientific community. More specifically, it was created in response to the unique situation parents found themselves in during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they had to juggle homeschooling with keeping their research groups running.





“For the first time (in my career, and I am sure for other mothers too), the lines between professional and personal lives were blurred as children, either home from school or childcare, attended virtual meetings and recorded lectures. The interconnectedness of the dual roles that mothers play was front and center,” noted Geddes‑McAlister.





She explained that, at times, this was limiting parents’ productivity and engagement. This led her “to build a community of mothers that were experiencing the same challenges and to provide a community that would recognize and support mothers in their diverse roles and goals.”





These connections can help to reduce isolation, encourage the sharing of practical advice, and open doors to new opportunities.

An energetic workshop at HUPO 2025

The HUPO 2025 MiP workshop, led by Dr. Sonia Kang, the Canada Research Chair in Identity, Diversity, and Inclusion at the University of Toronto, drew a full room and lively participation. Geddes‑McAlister, invited Kang to chair the session because “she came highly recommended as an expert in resilience, equity, and inclusion within the workplace. Themes that are at the core of MiP”.



“The room was packed, and there was a real sense of reconnection,” Kang said. “You could tell that many people knew each other from previous events; it felt like a reunion. People were engaged, asking thoughtful questions, and really leaning into the discussions.”





As a parent who had navigated returning to work after maternity leave, Kang connected with the session on a personal level: “Going back after maternity leave was hard, and this group really resonated with me. I really admire the work that Jennifer is doing and was happy to support it.”





She added, “What really stood out to me was how important this community clearly is. Moms in Proteomics has become a space where people build networks over time and come back year after year.”





The workshop was a mix of discussion and evidence-based insights that aimed to encourage attendees to reflect on their own experiences and on broader systems shaping academic and professional life.

Moving beyond individual efforts towards system ‑ level change

A key theme of the workshop was shifting responsibility away from individuals and toward the systems they work within. Kang’s research focuses on how organizational structures, policies, and processes can either reinforce or reduce inequality.



“It’s incredibly hard for individuals to do all the right things when the system itself isn’t designed to support their success,” she explained. “That’s why the interventions I presented focus on system-level changes—processes and structures that make individual efforts actually matter.”





Kang explained that small changes in systems and processes can significantly reduce gender gaps and improve equity.

Making inclusion the default

Research in behavioral economics shows that default settings influence participation. For example, countries that use opt-out organ donation systems—a form of no-action default—report higher effective consent rates above 90%, while countries that adopt an opt-in approach requiring explicit consent observe much lower rates.



Kang explained that the same principle can be applied to workplace equity. Rather than asking women or parents to opt in to opportunities, organizations should make inclusion the default and allow people to opt out. Small structural shifts like this prevent biased assumptions from creeping in.





This concept aligns with the broader goals of MiP: shifting the focus away from individuals, towards refining better systems to support parents.

“Learning more about structural patterns that limit an individual and being empowered with information about how to shift the inequities is critical. This is also why everyone is welcome in MiP, as structural shifts and changes in processes are possible but need buy-in from individuals at multiple career stages and levels,” said Geddes‑McAlister.

What still needs to happen

Building a strong community is important, but Geddes-McAlister and Kang stress that lasting change also requires ongoing effort, leadership, and visible role models that others can look up to.



When asked what can be done to help mothers pursue and build a career in STEMM, Geddes-McAlister replied: “Building communities of role models and mentors to support each other and the next generation of scientists to demonstrate that balancing professional success (however, an individual defines this for themselves) and raising a family are possible.”





She also highlighted the importance of practical initiatives—career development programs, recognition mechanisms, and structures that genuinely reflect and consider the realities of parenthood.





Through workshops, networking events, and ongoing advocacy, MiP is helping to ensure that parents never feel pressured to choose between excelling in their careers and being present for their families.





“MiP started with 7 members and has grown to over 250 members from around the world. This is amazing engagement and highlights the importance of communities that recognize the individual and support their growth,” highlighted Geddes-McAlister.





A great example of what can be achieved when women work together, Geddes-McAlister concluded: “Members of MiP have written a book—Breaking Barriers: Women Revolutionizing STEM (from the Royal Society of Chemistry), which will be released in spring 2026 and provides information to empower mothers as leaders and strategies to achieve their professional and personal goals.”