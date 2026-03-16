New Frontiers in Biomarker Discovery

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The development of biomarkers for precision medicine faces a stubborn paradox: while thousands of candidates have been identified, most will never find their way into healthcare settings. This gap between discovery and translation has persisted even as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other “omics” approaches have profoundly transformed how researchers can investigate and understand biological systems.





With the rise of sophisticated computational frameworks supported by artificial intelligence, biomarker research is entering a more integrated phase. Various kinds of omics data are coming together in complex “multiomics” analyses that can also encompass information directly obtained in the clinic.





This shift is opening new research avenues, with multi-organ, cross-pathology, and data-driven exploration becoming increasingly feasible. These technological advances are also prompting the field to address persistent barriers to translation, such as data fragmentation and siloed working practices.

The rise of integrated, multimodal approaches in biomarker discovery

Biomarker discovery has traditionally relied on examining a single type of omics data in isolation. While not without its successes, this approach fails to consider the complex dynamics that link various biological layers in living systems. Integrative multiomics approaches help bridge this gap by bringing together several types of omics data within the same analysis.





“By combining multiple layers of omics data, we can gain a deeper and more precise understanding of disease mechanism", shared Emma Braybrook, a research and training manager for biochemistry and immunology within Coventry and Warwickshire Pathology Service, and lead scientist for the Multi-Omics Clinical Research Platform at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.





Examining how a physiological state manifests itself at multiple biological levels—from genomics up to and including measurable disease endpoints—allows researchers to piece together the causal pathways responsible for its emergence, explained Dr. Junhao Wen, an assistant professor of radiology, computer sciences and biomedical engineering at Columbia University.





Nascent spatial omics technologies are adding another level of insight by making it possible to map molecular information, such as gene or protein activity, directly onto intact tissues, often at single-cell resolution. They offer a powerful way to probe disease heterogeneity, with particular relevance for cancer biomarker discovery.

Unlike traditional omics approaches, where analyses are often performed “in bulk,” spatial omics technologies preserve the location of biomolecules of interest within cells and tissues. The resulting molecular maps reveal spatial dynamics and heterogeneity important to understand disease and identify clinically relevant biomarkers. Credit: Medical Illustrations, University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.





“It allows you to visualize the tumor microenvironment,” Braybrook explained. “You can dissect which cells are present in different regions of a tumor, how their protein expression varies, identify hotspot areas, and uncover differences that may help explain why some patients respond to a drug while others don’t.”





Integrative efforts extend beyond omics alone, with researchers increasingly conducting multimodal analyses that span molecular, clinical imaging, and patient health records data. Brain imaging genetics, in particular, has emerged as having considerable potential by combining imaging biomarkers with genetic analyses to predict how brain structures develop and evolve through life and disease.





Bringing together data from multiple biological layers and sources may help uncover biomarkers better adapted for the clinic. “The use of tissue is often too invasive for routine testing and can be particularly challenging depending on the tissue type,” Braybrook noted. “But if you can use your tissue data to understand the biological underpinnings, then link that to circulating proteins or DNA in blood or urine samples that are much less invasive, that can lead to more accurate diagnostic tests.”





Having a “catalogue” of biomarkers extracted from various biological layers can allow predictive power and cost-benefit comparisons—weighing, for example, the highly granular, spatial information contained within a costly imaging scan against the accessibility of molecular data.

Unlocking new research perspectives

The drive towards a highly integrated approach to biomarker discovery is redefining the type of questions that scientists can examine, and how they may approach them. Although hypothesis-driven research persists, “there has been a shift toward data exploration and data-driven hypothesis generation,” explained Braybrook.





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Novel AI-powered approaches that can better handle the scale, complexity, and multidimensionality of multiomics datasets have fueled this change. Weakly-supervised machine learning has offered a biologically plausible way to capture disease heterogeneity. Trained on both healthy control and patient populations, these algorithms can uncover biologically relevant disease subtypes for precision diagnosis and prognosis.





Such frameworks allow researchers to examine biological states across conventional disease boundaries, potentially uncovering molecular signatures shared between pathologies. Inflammation, for example, is an “underlying pathway shared by many diseases, meaning that some may be more interconnected than previously thought,” said Braybrook. These investigations can then reveal biomarkers useful not just for disease prediction, Wen noted, but also for cross-disease drug repurposing.





Multi-organ approaches, although still new, are also starting to provide a more granular understanding of disease processes, which is particularly important for systemic conditions such as metabolic or neurodegenerative pathologies. For instance, “we know that eye degeneration could be a very early biomarker for detecting Alzheimer's disease-related changes in the brain,” explained Wen, “and cardiovascular factors might be an early sign too. Leveraging omics and imaging biomarkers from different organs could provide additional power to detect the disease early.”





Research is expanding beyond disease-focused biomarkers as well, with aging and longevity being a “very hot topic”, according to Wen. Developing multiomics, multi-organ biological aging clocks is one of his research interests: by capturing whether an organ is biologically older or younger than expected based on an individual’s calendar age, these biomarker-based computational models provide “very intuitive, very straightforward tools to quantify aging biology and trajectory.” The models could help gather precious health insights before disease onset and brain-body interactions.

Addressing data challenges in biomarker discovery

As multiomics and AI-driven approaches gain momentum, a longstanding bottleneck in biomarker discovery remains: access to high-quality, interoperable, and representative datasets.





Well-funded, large-scale efforts such as the UK Biobank, which has systematically collected health-related samples and data from over half a million people, are rare.





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“Much of the time, researchers are working with retrospective samples that are surplus to diagnostic requirements,” explained Braybrook. “As a result, the data can be incomplete—you may have results from certain omics tests while others are missing, and key information such as ethnicity or gender may not be available, even though these factors can influence biomarkers.”





Certain computational approaches have started to help to fill these gaps, Wen noted, with advanced AI methods allowing scientists to impute missing modalities while modeling disease.





Still, generalizability often remains an issue, due to data patchiness and heterogeneity; models will face a “big performance drop” when trained on a certain population and then applied to another, Wen shared, even if large datasets such as ones from the UK Biobank were used.





Many historically excluded populations also remain underrepresented in studies, potentially compounding health disparities across the research pipeline. While Wen points to improvements in the diversity of genomics datasets, Braybrook stressed that the importance of diversity and inclusivity in research—including in data collection—“is recognized by the NIHR, which seeks assurance that funded projects are inclusive and have public and patient engagement, ensuring research outcomes can benefit and support all communities.”





Even when quality data exists, however, it may have been collected using incompatible standards that prevent integration or remain locked within private or academic repositories.

Some fields have made significant strides in that direction. The brain imaging community, for example, has developed a standardized format that has facilitated data sharing and analysis across institutions. “The other organ imaging field should adopt a similar structure,” recommended Wen: “That's something I would like to also see in the genetics field, in the proteomics field, etc.”

Integration requires collaboration

In this new phase of biomarker discovery, the most critical type of integration is perhaps not computational, but human.

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Given the breadth of knowledge required—from various omics to imaging, machine learning, or clinical practice—and the pace of technological developments, “it is very important to have an open mind, to coordinate expertise from different teams,” emphasized Wen.





Addressing the divide between academics, clinicians, regulators, and pharmaceutical companies remains an important next step. Despite governments and funding bodies increasingly supporting cross-collaborations, “it's still a little bit disjointed,” Braybrook said, with various stakeholders often having different priorities and agendas.





The perceived “black box” of AI models, compounded by ethical and privacy concerns around these technologies, also creates friction that calls for better education, governance, and regulation—especially for medical data and settings.





Going forward, patient and public involvement will remain crucial: “it’s a bit of a challenge,” explained Braybrook, “but it’s definitely a challenge that's needed. Because from an NHS perspective, everything we do should be for the benefit of the patients. They should be involved in those discussions and those decisions.”





Breaking down silos between academics, clinicians, and statisticians may help address the imbalance between “promising” and clinically applicable biomarkers. In particular, both Wen and Braybrook highlight the importance of clinical knowledge to guide these efforts—from ensuring that brain imaging data is processed accurately to guaranteeing a better match between clinical needs and research investments.





As technical and computational advances usher in an exciting new era for biomarker discovery, collaboration, open practices, and inclusion are key to translating their promises into reality.