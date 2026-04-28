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“Proteomics Must Become More Multidimensional”: Experts Discuss the Future of Proteomics

The next wave of innovation in proteomics will involve understanding how proteins interact within cells.

Article  
Published: April 28, 2026 
Blake Forman
 speaking with 
Simon Fredriksson, PhD
Simone Sidoli, PhD
Jennifer Geddes-McAlister, PhD
Michael Snyder, PhD
 & Gary Patti, PhD
Edited by 
Izzy Hirst
3D coiled structure of a protein in green, yellow, and purple.
Credit: iStock.
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Advances in separation technologies, mass spectrometry, and bioinformatics have shaped modern proteomics. Today, increasingly sophisticated technologies enable proteomic analysis at a scale and speed once unimaginable.

 

The field of proteomics is now at a turning point, where converging technologies and omics have the potential to reveal new insights into how proteins modify cell function and, in turn, influence human health and disease.

 

To learn more about what the future of proteomics may look like, Technology Networks asked five leading proteomics experts one question: “Looking ahead to the next decade, what do you see as the most transformative developments on the horizon for proteomics—whether in technology, data analysis, or realworld clinical impact—and why?

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Gary Patti, PhD, Michael and Tana Powell Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, and CSO of Panome Bio

“Proteomics has already been around for a few decades, but the last handful of years have probably been the most exciting. During that time, we’ve seen an entirely new experimental approach for performing proteomics take off, based on affinity technologies. This has expanded the field to clinicians profiling large cohorts and to scientists for whom proteomics was previously largely inaccessible. Concomitantly, the field of mass spectrometry has also rapidly advanced. The speed, throughput, and sensitivity of the latest instruments have transformed what is possible. So, we really are at a defining moment where suddenly we can do experiments that weren’t imaginable a decade ago.

 

“Looking ahead, I think what’s most exciting is the scalability.

 

“Millions and millions of people have had their genomes sequenced. In contrast, very few people have had their proteomes measured, mostly because the technology has not been available. That is no longer a limitation.

 

“Through CROs such as Panome Bio, it’s now possible to do proteomics at the population scale on huge numbers of people. I truly believe it’s going to change medicine, redefining the way we think about diseases and revealing new treatments.”

Simon Fredriksson, PhD, CEO and co-founder at Pixelgen Technologies

“Tremendous advancements have been made in proteomics. We’ve demonstrated that the underlying chemistry of proteomics can successfully scale to generate consistent, high-quality data across large numbers of cells and experiments. But the field is now at an inflection point.

 

“The next wave of innovation will come not just from measuring protein abundance but from understanding how proteins interact within cells—their spatial organization and proximity to each other. In other words, proteomics must become more multidimensional, and that will require that we rethink what constitutes meaningful proteomics data.

 

“I expect an even greater emphasis on single-cell analysis, because bulk measurements often obscure critical biology. We’re going to see significant strides in mapping protein networks, along with transformative innovation in the tools and analytics needed to support this shift, which will ultimately move us closer toward precision drug development and diagnostics, and broader clinical impact.”

Simone Sidoli, PhD, associate professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine

“The most transformative shift will be when proteomics can reliably predict phenotypes rather than just describe molecular composition. Right now, protein identity alone explains surprisingly little about biological state. A 10-year-old and a 90-year-old share largely the same proteome at the level of protein lists, yet their phenotypes are profoundly different.

 

“The field has been very good at measuring ‘what is there’, but much less effective at explaining ‘what it does’ in context.

 

“Bridging this gap will require moving into higher-order protein biology. The key layers likely include protein folding and conformational states, dynamic protein interactions, and subcellular localization.”

Michael Snyder, PhD, Stanford W. Ascherman Professor of Genetics at Stanford University

“Proteomics is rapidly moving to the forefront thanks to increased throughput, sensitivity, and lower costs. Large-scale proteomics projects are now moving into the mainstream, and these will become integrated into a multiomics understanding of human biology and health. By the end of the decade, I expect it, along with metabolomics, to become routine much like transcriptomics is today. I hope advances in post-translational modifications will also enable large-scale studies to emerge. Finally, spatial single cell proteomics is now emerging and will also become more widespread, providing highly informative insights for a detailed understanding of biology and health.”

Jennifer Geddes-McAlister, PhD, associate professor at the University of Guelph

“Over the next decade, transformations in the diversity and accessibility of proteomics applications will be prominent across scientific disciplines. For example, the application of proteomics (both mass spectrometry-based and non-mass spectrometry-based) will gain in popularity. This will include adaptation for clinical use, such as diagnosing and monitoring disease, as well as identifying and prioritizing biomarkers of disease. We will see these same concepts and workflows applied to other areas, such as environmental monitoring and precision agriculture, to transform exposome research and the interconnectivity with disease, alongside strategies to enhance global food safety and security.

 

“These transformative developments will be attributed to advances in instrumentation and the versatility of computational tools for robust and reproducible data analysis, as well as a clear integration of expertise and vision across the international proteomics community. Together, this will drive new collaborations (like One Health) and bring together stakeholders to translate biological discoveries into translational applications.”

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Meet the Author
Headshot of Blake Forman in greyscale.
Blake Forman
Senior Science Writer
Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. Blake earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey, which involved a placement year at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) laboratory, where he developed new pharmaceutical testing methods. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/biosensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024.
Interviewing
Headshot of Dr. Simon Fredriksson in greyscale.
Simon Fredriksson, PhD
CEO and Co-Founder
Dr. Simon Fredriksson is continually fascinated by technological innovation that pushes the frontiers of scientific discovery into new and uncharted territories. His deep experience as a life science entrepreneur, researcher, and inventor has spanned from genomics to proteomics research tools. Fredriksson was co-founder, chief science officer, and CEO of Olink AB, which later became Olink Proteomics AB, now part of Thermo Fisher. He led the development and commercialization of multiple product lines, most notably the Proximity-Extension Assays (PEA) platform for high throughput multiplex protein detection. He served on the boards of Moligo Technologies, Olink AB, Olink Proteomics AB, Biolamina AB, Basic Genomics AB, and Cartana AB. Fredriksson earned his doctorate in molecular medicine from Uppsala University and spent four years in research at Stanford University. He is an inventor with several patents and patent applications on Proximity Ligation and Proximity Extension. He developed Proximity-Ligation Assay (PLA) technology during his graduate work and further expanded the technology into a multiplexed protein detection tool for biomarker research. These assay concepts of PEA and PLA are now in use by Olink, Alamar, SpearBio, and others for plasma proteomics. Fredriksson is co-founder of Pixelgen Technologies, pioneering protein interactomics at scale with the Proximity Network Assay. He is formerly adjunct professor of engineering in molecular diagnostics at the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH).
Headshot of Dr. Simone Sidoli in greyscale.
Simone Sidoli, PhD
Associate Professor
Dr. Simone Sidoli is an associate professor of biochemistry and genetics at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and scientific director of the Proteomics Core. His research focuses on developing biochemical and mass spectrometry–based approaches to uncover mechanisms of chromatin regulation, with particular emphasis on chromatin decondensation during aging and cellular heterogeneity at single-cell resolution. His laboratory integrates 3D cell culture models, advanced proteomics workflows, and clinical collaborations, including studies on centenarian and ultracentenarian cohorts. Sidoli maintains a diversified funding portfolio spanning NIH, international foundations, and industry partnerships, and has contributed to the development of single-cell proteomics technologies in academia.
Dr. Jennifer Geddes-McAlister headshot
Jennifer Geddes-McAlister, PhD
Founder, Moms in Proteomics; Associate Professor
Dr. Jennifer Geddes-McAlister is an associate professor in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at the University of Guelph. She is also the founder of Moms in Proteomics, an international initiative that supports and connects mothers working in the field of proteomics and related STEM disciplines. The network provides a platform for mentorship, collaboration, and discussion of the unique challenges faced by scientists balancing research careers and motherhood.
A greyscale headshot of Michael Snyder
Michael Snyder, PhD
Professor and Director
As a pioneer of Precision Medicine, Michael has invented many technologies enabling the 21st century of healthcare, including systems biology, RNA sequencing and protein chip. Dr. Snyder has initiated the Big Data approach to healthcare through his work using omics to detect early stage disease, including wearables to detect infectious diseases like COVID-19, and at-home microsampling to measure hundreds of molecules from a single drop of blood. He is the first researcher to gather petabytes of data on individuals, which is one million to one trillion times more data than the average clinician collects. He has published over 800 papers and is one of the most cited scientists. In terms of commercial success, Mike has co-founded 17 companies (including 2 unicorns) with a combined enterprise value of over $6 billion.
Headshot of Dr. Gary Patti in greyscale.
Gary Patti, PhD
Michael and Tana Powell Professor
Dr. Gary Patti is the Michael and Tana Powell Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, where he holds appointments in the Departments of Chemistry, Genetics, and Medicine. Patti is the senior director of the Center for Mass Spectrometry & Metabolic Tracing, director of the Clinical Research Core in Medicine, Dean's Fellow of Advancement and Entrepreneurship, director of Faculty Affairs, and the chief scientific officer and co-founder of Panome Bio. Patti’s research focuses on developing and applying mass spectrometry-based technologies to enhance our understanding of cancer. Patti has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Biemann Medal from the American Society for Mass Spectrometry, the Midwest Award from ACS, the Innovation Award from the Academy of Science, and an inaugural NIEHS award for revolutionizing, innovative, and visionary environmental health research.
Edited By
Isobelle Hirst.
Izzy Hirst
Science Writer
Izzy graduated from the University of Hull with a bachelor's degree in biomedical sciences (first class honors). Her undergraduate project focused on the risk of venous thromboembolism in individuals with inflammatory bowel disease. She then completed a two-year master’s degree in physician associate studies at Hull York Medical School. Izzy previously worked as an HIV Clinical Care Coordinator, serving as the first point of contact for over 650 patients. She also had the opportunity to write service blog posts and liaise with pharmaceutical representatives. Izzy joined Technology Networks in January 2026 and covers topics such as drug discovery and biopharma.
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