Robyn Araiza on Representation, Mentorship and Making Science Inclusive

Robyn Araiza is a dynamic lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM), where her passion for education and community building shines. A proud double alumna, she earned her bachelor of science and master of science in chemistry from CSUSM in 2007 and 2010, respectively.





Currently, Robyn is advancing her expertise by pursuing a PhD in analytical chemistry under the mentorship of Dr. Kevin Schug at the University of Texas at Arlington, conducting research in the lab of Dr. Jackie Trischman at CSUSM, in collaboration with Dr. Ben Naman at the San Diego Botanic Gardens.





Robyn’s research focuses on plant metabolomics, and she is particularly fascinated with instrumentation. Beyond her academic pursuits, Robyn plays a vital role in STEM diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) as the coordinator for Super STEM Saturday, an engaging event that attracts over 14,000 attendees to campus each spring as part of the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering. She also leads the STEM Professional Mentoring Program, which connects STEM students with industry professionals, fostering valuable mentorship opportunities.





As a passionate advocate for equity in STEM, Robyn is committed to diversifying instructional strategies both inside and outside the classroom. She consistently seeks innovative ways to inspire students and share her enthusiasm for the sciences, emphasizing that the wonders of science are all around us and empowering the next generation of scientists.





For Technology Networks' 2025 Women in Science eBook, we interviewed Robyn to learn about her career in STEM and how she is championing equality, diversity and inclusion.