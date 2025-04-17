Robyn Araiza on Representation, Mentorship and Making Science Inclusive
Robyn Araiza joined Technology Networks for a conversation on inclusivity in STEM.
Robyn Araiza is a dynamic lecturer in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM), where her passion for education and community building shines. A proud double alumna, she earned her bachelor of science and master of science in chemistry from CSUSM in 2007 and 2010, respectively.
Currently, Robyn is advancing her expertise by pursuing a PhD in analytical chemistry under the mentorship of Dr. Kevin Schug at the University of Texas at Arlington, conducting research in the lab of Dr. Jackie Trischman at CSUSM, in collaboration with Dr. Ben Naman at the San Diego Botanic Gardens.
Robyn’s research focuses on plant metabolomics, and she is particularly fascinated with instrumentation. Beyond her academic pursuits, Robyn plays a vital role in STEM diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) as the coordinator for Super STEM Saturday, an engaging event that attracts over 14,000 attendees to campus each spring as part of the San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering. She also leads the STEM Professional Mentoring Program, which connects STEM students with industry professionals, fostering valuable mentorship opportunities.
As a passionate advocate for equity in STEM, Robyn is committed to diversifying instructional strategies both inside and outside the classroom. She consistently seeks innovative ways to inspire students and share her enthusiasm for the sciences, emphasizing that the wonders of science are all around us and empowering the next generation of scientists.
For Technology Networks' 2025 Women in Science eBook, we interviewed Robyn to learn about her career in STEM and how she is championing equality, diversity and inclusion.
Where did your desire to pursue a career in STEM
originate from?
As a young girl, I always loved math and science, but by the end of high school, I didn’t believe a career in STEM was a realistic option for me. When I started college, I planned to pursue a degree in literature or sociology, though I did eventually keep a minor in women’s studies.
However, during a general education science class, my professor noticed that I wasn’t reaching my full potential and encouraged me to take his general chemistry course the following semester. That’s when I met Dr. Jackie Trischman, my lab instructor, who not only reignited my passion for chemistry but also introduced me to STEM outreach.
Over time, I became most passionate about research that could have a practical impact, particularly in the area of medicinal plants. This work led me to projects related to wildlife conservation – something I never imagined would be part of a chemistry career.
Over the last two decades, I’ve also dedicated much of my energy to building outreach and mentoring programs, helping others to find their paths in STEM.
Can you tell us more about the outreach programs you are involved with that champion inclusivity and diversity in STEM?
My work championing inclusivity and diversity in STEM is tied to several key projects and initiatives.
I am a coordinator and volunteer organizer for the Super STEM Saturday festival at CSUSM. This event aims to inspire K-12 students from diverse backgrounds to find a love for exploration and eventually pursue STEM careers. My role involves coordinating hands-on activities and organizing hundreds of volunteers. We actively seek out students and community members from diverse backgrounds to participate in the event as representation is vital, especially for the younger participants. As a committee member, I also contribute to the strategic planning and growth of the festival. A central goal of the committee is to keep the event free, significantly increasing participation from underrepresented communities. As the event gets larger there is a greater focus on accessibility for differently abled students to be able to participate in the exploration.
I was part of the task force that developed the Professional Mentoring Program, aimed at providing mentorship to underrepresented groups in STEM fields. Our campus is designated as a Hispanic Serving Institute, as over 50% of our population identifies as Latinx. Over half are also first-generation college students, with a campus focus on social mobility based on career advancement. I have been the Faculty Director of the program since 2022, ensuring it meets its goals of supporting diversity and inclusion. Our key achievements include matching over 200 mentees with mentors and organizing numerous professional development workshops.
I am also a course instructor for chemistry/STEM in the Community, a unique service-learning course that started within the chemistry department but now involves students from all STEM disciplines. Students learn to develop outreach activities and manage outreach in varying environments. These events can be in smaller groups such as after-school programs like BASE and YMCA, or larger elementary school assemblies. Our large community festivals reach thousands of K-12 kids from all backgrounds.
Beyond these examples, I have also been actively involved in engaging Girl Scouts in chemistry through hands-on activities that foster an early interest in STEM, in addition to helping identify and recruit program participants to #BeThatGirl by SDG&E, an initiative that aims to empower young girls to pursue STEMM careers.
These projects and initiatives reflect my commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment in STEM, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed and contribute to these fields.
In your opinion, why is it important that we consciously work to make inclusivity and diversity a priority in STEM?
In 2023, only ~27% of the population were white men above the poverty level in the US.
This means that nearly three-quarters of the population, including many brilliant thinkers, are systemically excluded from STEM fields. This exclusion not only slows the progress of our industry but also hinders advancements that could improve the quality of life for everyone. On an individual level, access to meaningful and higher-paying careers can significantly enhance quality of life, with benefits that extend across generations.
These positive shifts can, in turn, influence the direction and prosperity of entire communities.
What do you see as barriers to an inclusive and diverse environment in STEM?
One of the most significant barriers to an inclusive and diverse environment in STEM is the lack of visibility and representation at leadership levels. This can perpetuate a cycle where diverse voices and perspectives are not adequately heard or valued.
Additionally, there are still challenges related to unconscious biases and a lack of awareness or understanding about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
My biggest hope is that the future of STEM evaluates people's contributions based on their merits, without demographic qualifiers. Achieving this will require restructuring leadership to ensure that the most capable individuals can attain influential positions. These leaders should be recognized for their abilities, not seen as exceptions or “diversity, equality and inclusion” hires, but as capable leaders without needing additional justification.