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Sex-Specific Brain Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease Revealed

Sex-specific gene networks reveal how Alzheimer’s biology differs between men and women.

Article  
Published: April 21, 2026 
Rhianna-lily Smith
 & Gustav Ceder
 speaking with 
Jacob Vogel, PhD
 & Gabriele Vilkaite
Edited by 
Blake Forman
Scientist analyzing cellular data on computer with microscope in transcriptomics lab.
Credit: iStock.
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A growing body of evidence suggests that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is not a biologically uniform condition, but one whose mechanisms and pathways diverge between men and women.

 

Women represent nearly two‑thirds of AD cases worldwide, yet the cellular and molecular drivers of this imbalance remain poorly understood. Advances in large-scale single-cell transcriptomics and network-level analysis are now beginning to reveal how sex-specific biology intersects with neurodegeneration in previously inaccessible ways.

 

At the forefront of this work are Dr. Jacob Vogel, a SciLifeLab-affiliated research team manager and associate senior lecturer at Lund University, and Gabriele Vilkaite, a doctoral student at Lund University. By integrating coordinated gene expression patterns across multiple brain cell types, their research moves beyond reductionist approaches to capture systems-level responses to AD pathology.

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In this article, Vogel and Vilkaite discuss how innate sex differences emerge from unbiased data-driven analyses, why multicellular coordination matters, and what these findings may mean for personalized approaches to AD research and treatment.

Sex-specific gene expression changes in Alzheimer’s disease

Did you observe any key differences in how male and female brains respond to AD pathology at the cellular level?

Rather than beginning with a hypothesis focused on sex, Vogel and Vilkaite employed an unbiased, data-driven framework to examine gene co-expression patterns associated with AD pathology in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. This approach revealed distinct modules of coordinated gene expression that differed between males and females.

 

Gene co-expression patterns

Gene co-expression patterns refer to groups of genes whose expression levels rise and fall together across samples, conditions, or cell types.

 

“We didn't go in here looking for sex differences; rather, the sex differences really emerged,” Vogel explained.

 

Certain gene modules showed higher expression in women and others in men, and many of these modules were also strongly associated with AD pathology, including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles.

 

However, Vilkaite emphasized that these findings are region-specific and represent only one part of the brain.

 

While the study does not establish causality, it highlights an overlap between sex-biased expression and disease-related molecular processes.

“We can't say that because we see the sex differences in the cells, this must explain the sex differences we observe in AD. But it's very interesting that modules relating to AD show such sexual dimorphism in expression.” Dr. Jacob Vogel

Sex-linked molecular signatures in AD pathology:

  • Unbiased analyses revealed sex-specific gene expression modules
  • These modules were associated with AD pathology markers
  • Differences emerged without sex being a predefined variable

Innate biological differences and neurodegenerative vulnerability

How might innate sex differences influence the progression or severity of neurodegeneration in AD?

One of the central paradoxes in AD research is that, at comparable levels of cognitive impairment, women often exhibit a greater burden of neuropathology than men. Epidemiological studies consistently show not only higher disease prevalence among women, but also faster accumulation of pathological markers such as tau tangles.

 

“It's not entirely clear at this point what this actually means. Is it that women are more vulnerable or is it actually that women are more cognitively resilient?” said Vogel. “This is a quintessential question in AD right now.”

 

On one hand, women appear to accrue pathology more rapidly; on the other, they seem able to tolerate greater pathological load before clinical symptoms emerge, and it’s this duality that has prompted renewed interest in sex-specific protective and risk mechanisms that extend beyond demographic explanations.

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Hormonal exposure across the lifespan is thought to play a role. From fetal development through puberty, reproductive years, and menopause, men and women experience fundamentally different endocrine environments that shape brain structure and function.

 

“Men and women do have different brains. We have completely different hormone exposures throughout the course of our lives, and there are so many factors that influence hormone exposure; it makes sense that we see differences in our data in some respects,” said Vogel.

 

Vilkaite pointed to menopause-related hormonal shifts as a particularly important window, coinciding with increased tau accumulation and rising AD incidence in women.

“There are a lot of people who are trying to get a beat on what those processes are that either make women more vulnerable in some ways, or make them more resilient in others.” Dr. Jacob Vogel

Biological drivers of sex differences in AD progression:

  • Women accumulate AD pathology faster yet may tolerate more of it
  • Hormonal exposure across life stages shapes brain vulnerability
  • Sex-related mechanisms may confer both vulnerability and resilience

Implications for sex-specific personalized Alzheimer’s therapies

What are the potential implications of these findings for developing more personalized or sex-specific approaches to AD research and treatment?

While clinical translation remains distant, the emerging evidence of sex-differentiated molecular responses has clear implications for how therapies are evaluated and deployed.

 

A recent amyloid-lowering trial found sex-dependent differences in efficacy, illuminating a warning sign that “one-size-fits-all” approaches may mask meaningful biological variation.

 

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“Ideally, you want a therapy that works well for everyone,” said Vogel.

 

However, understanding these sex differences could lead to better-directed therapies. “How do these sex differences play out in this therapeutic journey we're on? Is it about screening? Is it about saying, ‘we know that this drug is going to work better for you, given your sex’? Maybe we can change that in some way to make the drug work better,” Vogel hypothesized.

 

Genetics also adds another layer of complexity. The ApoE ε4 allele, the strongest genetic risk factor for late-onset AD, presents nearly triple the risk in women compared to men. This interaction between sex and genotype emphasizes the need for future studies to classify data accordingly, even if tailored interventions are not yet within reach.

 

“I think we're way too early on in even understanding the nature of the sex differences to be talking about translation on it quite yet,” Vogel added.

 

Sex differences and therapeutic response in AD:

  • Clinical trials have already shown sex-dependent drug efficacy
  • ApoE genotype interacts strongly with sex-specific risk
  • Careful stratification is essential for future treatment strategies

 

Why multicellular coordination matters in Alzheimer’s disease research

Why is it important to study coordinated responses across multiple cell types rather than examining each cell type in isolation?

Single-cell atlases have transformed neuroscience, but Vilkaite argues that focusing exclusively on individual cell populations can obscure the broader biological narrative.

 

“Cells don't really just exist in their own little bubbles,” she explained. Neurons, glia, microglia, and other brain cells are in constant communication.

 

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“If a cell is stressed, it will send out stress signals. Those stress signals will be received by other cells, such as macrophages, for example, that will then send further down signaling cascades,” said Vilkaite. “I think it's important to look at the bigger picture; how do the cells interact and affect each other?”

 

Recent studies have also shown that entire cell populations can rise or fall together during disease, “showing that they are doing something together,” she added.

 

“It's all a big, very complicated, interconnected matrix of communication,” said Vogel.

 

By examining gene expression modules that span cell types, the team aimed to capture these structured communication networks rather than isolated molecular changes.

 

Network-level insights into neurodegeneration:

  • Brain cells communicate constantly through signaling cascades
  • Disease alters coordinated responses across multiple cell types
  • Population-level shifts reveal shared pathological processes

 

By moving beyond single-cell analyses and embracing systems-level approaches, researchers are uncovering sex-specific molecular networks that underlie AD pathology. These findings highlight sex as a fundamental biological variable—one that intersects with genetics, hormonal biology, and multicellular communication to shape both vulnerability and resilience.

Key takeaways

  • Data-driven analyses reveal sex-specific molecular networks linked to AD pathology
  • Women accumulate greater tau and amyloid burden yet may maintain cognitive function longer
  • Hormonal life-course exposure and ApoE genotype interact with sex to modify disease risk
  • Accounting for sex differences will be essential for precision medicine approaches in Alzheimer’s disease

 

This content includes text that has been created with the assistance of generative AI and has undergone editorial review before publishing. Technology Networks' AI policy can be found here.

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Meet the Authors
A picture of Rhianna-lily Smith
Rhianna-lily Smith
Science Writer and Editor
Rhianna-lily graduated from the University of East Anglia with a BSc in biomedicine and completed her MSc by Research in microbiology at the Quadram Institute Bioscience in 2023. Her research primarily focused on the gut microbiome in pregnant women throughout gestation. During her MSc, she developed a passion for science communication and later joined Technology Networks as a Science Writer and Editor, where she works with the news team to cover the latest breaking news and produce Teach Me in 10 videos.
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Gustav Ceder
Founder and CEO
Gustav Ceder is a seasoned storyteller with over a decade of experience spanning both academia and the industry sector. Specializing in biotechnology, science, innovation and disruptive technology, Gustav excels at translating complex information into engaging, plain-language narratives. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Gustav collaborates with a diverse range of clients and stakeholders, including academic institutions, innovative companies and investors, to bring their research and products to life.
Interviewing
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Jacob Vogel, PhD
Assistant Professor
Dr. Jacob Vogel is a research team manager, assistant professor, and SciLifeLab-affiliated Data Driven Life Science Fellow in neurodegenerative research at Lund University. Vogel develops computational approaches to study brain change across the lifespan using MRI and PET neuroimaging, machine learning, and multi-omic data.
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Gabriele Vilkaite
Doctoral student
Gabriele Vilkaite is a doctoral student at Lund University. Vilkaite joined the lab in 2023 after graduating with a degree in molecular cell biology. With a background in wet-lab biology, she now applies single-cell transcriptomics and computational approaches to study cellular and molecular mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease.
Edited By
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Blake Forman
Senior Science Writer
Blake pens and edits breaking news, articles, and features on a broad range of scientific topics. Blake earned an honors degree in chemistry from the University of Surrey, which involved a placement year at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) laboratory, where he developed new pharmaceutical testing methods. Blake also holds an MSc in chemistry from the University of Southampton. His research project focused on the synthesis of novel fluorescent dyes often used as chemical/biosensors and as photosensitizers in photodynamic therapy. Blake held several editorial-based roles before joining Technology Networks in 2024.
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