Sex-Specific Brain Changes in Alzheimer’s Disease Revealed

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A growing body of evidence suggests that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is not a biologically uniform condition, but one whose mechanisms and pathways diverge between men and women.

Women represent nearly two‑thirds of AD cases worldwide, yet the cellular and molecular drivers of this imbalance remain poorly understood. Advances in large-scale single-cell transcriptomics and network-level analysis are now beginning to reveal how sex-specific biology intersects with neurodegeneration in previously inaccessible ways.

At the forefront of this work are Dr. Jacob Vogel, a SciLifeLab-affiliated research team manager and associate senior lecturer at Lund University, and Gabriele Vilkaite, a doctoral student at Lund University. By integrating coordinated gene expression patterns across multiple brain cell types, their research moves beyond reductionist approaches to capture systems-level responses to AD pathology.

In this article, Vogel and Vilkaite discuss how innate sex differences emerge from unbiased data-driven analyses, why multicellular coordination matters, and what these findings may mean for personalized approaches to AD research and treatment.

Sex-specific gene expression changes in Alzheimer’s disease

Did you observe any key differences in how male and female brains respond to AD pathology at the cellular level?

Rather than beginning with a hypothesis focused on sex, Vogel and Vilkaite employed an unbiased, data-driven framework to examine gene co-expression patterns associated with AD pathology in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. This approach revealed distinct modules of coordinated gene expression that differed between males and females.

Gene co-expression patterns Gene co-expression patterns refer to groups of genes whose expression levels rise and fall together across samples, conditions, or cell types.

“We didn't go in here looking for sex differences; rather, the sex differences really emerged,” Vogel explained.

Certain gene modules showed higher expression in women and others in men, and many of these modules were also strongly associated with AD pathology, including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles.

However, Vilkaite emphasized that these findings are region-specific and represent only one part of the brain.

While the study does not establish causality, it highlights an overlap between sex-biased expression and disease-related molecular processes.

“We can't say that because we see the sex differences in the cells, this must explain the sex differences we observe in AD. But it's very interesting that modules relating to AD show such sexual dimorphism in expression.” — Dr. Jacob Vogel

Sex-linked molecular signatures in AD pathology:

Unbiased analyses revealed sex-specific gene expression modules

These modules were associated with AD pathology markers

Differences emerged without sex being a predefined variable

Innate biological differences and neurodegenerative vulnerability

How might innate sex differences influence the progression or severity of neurodegeneration in AD?

One of the central paradoxes in AD research is that, at comparable levels of cognitive impairment, women often exhibit a greater burden of neuropathology than men. Epidemiological studies consistently show not only higher disease prevalence among women, but also faster accumulation of pathological markers such as tau tangles.

“It's not entirely clear at this point what this actually means. Is it that women are more vulnerable or is it actually that women are more cognitively resilient?” said Vogel. “This is a quintessential question in AD right now.”

On one hand, women appear to accrue pathology more rapidly; on the other, they seem able to tolerate greater pathological load before clinical symptoms emerge, and it’s this duality that has prompted renewed interest in sex-specific protective and risk mechanisms that extend beyond demographic explanations.

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Hormonal exposure across the lifespan is thought to play a role. From fetal development through puberty, reproductive years, and menopause, men and women experience fundamentally different endocrine environments that shape brain structure and function.

“Men and women do have different brains. We have completely different hormone exposures throughout the course of our lives, and there are so many factors that influence hormone exposure; it makes sense that we see differences in our data in some respects,” said Vogel.

Vilkaite pointed to menopause-related hormonal shifts as a particularly important window, coinciding with increased tau accumulation and rising AD incidence in women.

“There are a lot of people who are trying to get a beat on what those processes are that either make women more vulnerable in some ways, or make them more resilient in others.” — Dr. Jacob Vogel

Biological drivers of sex differences in AD progression:

Women accumulate AD pathology faster yet may tolerate more of it

Hormonal exposure across life stages shapes brain vulnerability

Sex-related mechanisms may confer both vulnerability and resilience

Implications for sex-specific personalized Alzheimer’s therapies

What are the potential implications of these findings for developing more personalized or sex-specific approaches to AD research and treatment?

While clinical translation remains distant, the emerging evidence of sex-differentiated molecular responses has clear implications for how therapies are evaluated and deployed.

A recent amyloid-lowering trial found sex-dependent differences in efficacy, illuminating a warning sign that “one-size-fits-all” approaches may mask meaningful biological variation.

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“Ideally, you want a therapy that works well for everyone,” said Vogel.

However, understanding these sex differences could lead to better-directed therapies. “How do these sex differences play out in this therapeutic journey we're on? Is it about screening? Is it about saying, ‘we know that this drug is going to work better for you, given your sex’? Maybe we can change that in some way to make the drug work better,” Vogel hypothesized.

Genetics also adds another layer of complexity. The ApoE ε4 allele, the strongest genetic risk factor for late-onset AD, presents nearly triple the risk in women compared to men. This interaction between sex and genotype emphasizes the need for future studies to classify data accordingly, even if tailored interventions are not yet within reach.

“I think we're way too early on in even understanding the nature of the sex differences to be talking about translation on it quite yet,” Vogel added.

Sex differences and therapeutic response in AD:

Clinical trials have already shown sex-dependent drug efficacy

ApoE genotype interacts strongly with sex-specific risk

Careful stratification is essential for future treatment strategies

Why multicellular coordination matters in Alzheimer’s disease research

Why is it important to study coordinated responses across multiple cell types rather than examining each cell type in isolation?

Single-cell atlases have transformed neuroscience, but Vilkaite argues that focusing exclusively on individual cell populations can obscure the broader biological narrative.

“Cells don't really just exist in their own little bubbles,” she explained. Neurons, glia, microglia, and other brain cells are in constant communication.

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“If a cell is stressed, it will send out stress signals. Those stress signals will be received by other cells, such as macrophages, for example, that will then send further down signaling cascades,” said Vilkaite. “I think it's important to look at the bigger picture; how do the cells interact and affect each other?”

Recent studies have also shown that entire cell populations can rise or fall together during disease, “showing that they are doing something together,” she added.

“It's all a big, very complicated, interconnected matrix of communication,” said Vogel.

By examining gene expression modules that span cell types, the team aimed to capture these structured communication networks rather than isolated molecular changes.

Network-level insights into neurodegeneration:

Brain cells communicate constantly through signaling cascades

Disease alters coordinated responses across multiple cell types

Population-level shifts reveal shared pathological processes

By moving beyond single-cell analyses and embracing systems-level approaches, researchers are uncovering sex-specific molecular networks that underlie AD pathology. These findings highlight sex as a fundamental biological variable—one that intersects with genetics, hormonal biology, and multicellular communication to shape both vulnerability and resilience. Key takeaways Data-driven analyses reveal sex-specific molecular networks linked to AD pathology

Women accumulate greater tau and amyloid burden yet may maintain cognitive function longer

Hormonal life-course exposure and ApoE genotype interact with sex to modify disease risk

genotype interact with sex to modify disease risk Accounting for sex differences will be essential for precision medicine approaches in Alzheimer’s disease

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