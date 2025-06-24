Spatial Proteomics is Powering the Next Wave of Disease Insight

Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above. ✖

Spatial proteomics is rapidly emerging as a transformative method in life science and biomedical research, offering scientists the ability to visualize protein expression within intact tissue architecture. Unlike traditional proteomic approaches, which rely on homogenized samples and strip away spatial context, spatial proteomics allows researchers to understand not just what proteins are present, but where they are, how they interact and how they vary across the complex microenvironments of healthy and diseased cells and tissues.





This spatial dimension is crucial. Biology does not happen in a vacuum – cellular behavior is influenced by local neighborhoods, tissue architecture and the presence or absence of specific cell–cell interactions. Spatial proteomics provides a map of these interactions, allowing researchers to generate a systems-level understanding of health and disease.





Researchers familiar with spatial transcriptomics – the study of RNA expression in tissue with spatial resolution – have already seen the power of capturing biology in its native context. These techniques have yielded unprecedented insight into cellular identity, tissue organization and gene expression dynamics. But transcriptomics alone can only take us so far.

Why is RNA not enough?

RNA are not always proxies for proteins. Post-transcriptional regulation, protein degradation and post-translational modifications all influence protein abundance and function. As a result, there’s often a disconnect between what the RNA suggests and what the protein is actually doing.





If you're measuring mRNA, you're only seeing one part of the story. Proteins are the functional effectors of biology – they're what the cell uses to carry out decisions.





For researchers already using spatial transcriptomics, spatial proteomics is a natural complement. It validates, extends and sometimes challenges RNA-level findings. Together, these tools provide a more complete understanding of cellular phenotypes and disease mechanisms.

Early spatial proteomics approaches have limitations

Although the promise of spatial proteomics has been evident for years, early tools and workflows could not address all research needs. Many early-stage platforms were either:





Low-plex – detecting only a handful of proteins per sample

Low-resolution – not precise enough in specificity to resolve from the noise

Highly targeted – limited to pre-selected markers and unable to support discovery-driven science.



These constraints limited the scope of experiments and made it difficult to adopt spatial proteomics at scale. Furthermore, many early platforms lacked robust bioinformatics support, making data interpretation challenging, even for seasoned users.





In many cases, researchers had to choose between depth and breadth: they could visualize a few proteins in high detail or analyze many proteins with limited spatial context. For complex diseases, key drivers are often not fully known and this trade-off often led to missed insights.





You can’t fix what you can’t see. If you’re only looking at a handful of markers, you might miss the network dysfunctions that are driving disease.

Spatial proteomics shouldn’t require tradeoffs

Recent advances in spatial proteomics are eliminating those trade-offs. Newer platforms offer:





High-plex capabilities, measuring dozens to hundreds of proteins per sample

Improved spatial resolution, down to subcellular levels

More streamlined workflows, allowing for scalable experiments across cohorts or tissue types.



It is now possible to complete spatial proteomics experiments with truly unbiased discovery without having to predefine a limited set of proteins. Instead of starting with assumptions, scientists can now explore complex tissue biology in a hypothesis-free manner at subcellular scale, then follow up with more targeted validation.





This shift is especially valuable in:





Oncology, where tumor microenvironments are spatially heterogeneous.

Neuroscience, where cellular interactions across brain regions are fundamental.

Immunology, where spatial positioning of immune cells dictates function.

Drug discovery, where novel targets can be discovered at site-specific relevant locations.



Researchers can now identify novel protein expression patterns, uncover previously unseen cellular interactions, and link spatial protein signatures to clinical outcomes.





Spatial proteomics gives us a way to detect new biology – not just confirm what we already suspect. It’s a shift from confirmation to exploration. By marrying molecular depth with spatial context, it empowers researchers to generate richer, more actionable insights into disease mechanisms. The integration with spatial transcriptomics and other omics layers is also becoming more common. These multi-modal approaches provide a more complete systems biology framework – ideal for precision medicine and drug discovery initiatives.

Adding to the omics toolbox

For scientists already working with transcriptomics, adding spatial proteomics unlocks another layer of complexity – one that reflects the true functional machinery of the cell. For those working in proteomics, adding the spatial context gives a level of precision not previously attainable. As tools become more accessible, scalable and unbiased, the potential applications will only grow.





From identifying new therapeutic targets to stratifying patients based on spatial biomarkers, spatial proteomics offers a roadmap to smarter drug development and more personalized medicine. It’s about seeing the whole system – not just a list of molecules, but instead how they’re arranged, how they interact and what that means for the biology we’re trying to change.





In the hands of basic and translational researchers alike, this context-rich information could mark a turning point in our understanding – and treatment – of disease.