We've updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data. We use cookies to provide you with a better experience. You can read our Cookie Policy here.

Advertisement

The Applications and Future of Blood-Based Metabolomics

Metabolomics is expected to increasingly impact precision medicine and diagnostics.

Article  
Published: May 31, 2025 
Katie Brighton
 speaking with 
Shuang Zhao, PhD
A graphic of a person surrounded by molecules, illustrating metabolomics and its emerging role in healthcare.
Credit: iStock
Listen with
Speechify
0:00
Register for free to listen to this article
Thank you. Listen to this article using the player above.

Want to listen to this article for FREE?

Complete the form below to unlock access to ALL audio articles.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive email communications related to Technology Networks content, products, or our partners. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time as we respect your privacy. View our Privacy Policy for more information.
Read time: 2 minutes

As the most downstream omics discipline, metabolomics directly reflects an organism’s phenotype, capturing biochemical changes from disease, diet and environmental exposure. Unlike other omics approaches, though, the metabolome lacks standardized building blocks, making it more complex and diverse and as such, “uniquely suited for uncovering novel biomarkers and disease mechanisms,” Dr. Shuang Zhao, node manager and senior scientist at The Metabolomics Innovation Centre, told Technology Networks. 


“For certain diseases, genomic or proteomic alterations may not be evident, whereas metabolic disturbances are often more pronounced and detectable earlier,” Zhao explained. “Additionally, metabolites exhibit greater temporal sensitivity, offering timely insights into biological processes.”


“Blood-based metabolomics is extensively applied across diverse biomedical fields, including biomarker discovery, understanding disease mechanisms and precision medicine,” said Zhao. “Given that blood samples are frequently and routinely collected in clinical and laboratory settings, large-scale metabolomics studies with extensive patient cohorts are becoming increasingly feasible. This accessibility greatly facilitates the identification and validation of clinically useful biomarkers, ultimately accelerating their translation into diagnostic and therapeutic applications.”

Subscribe to Proteomics & Metabolomics updates for FREE and get:

  • Daily Breaking Science News
  • Tailored newsletters
  • Exclusive eBooks, infographics and online events
Subscribe Now


Recent studies have identified the plasma metabolome as a promising source of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis/ chronic fatigue syndrome and depression


In Alzheimer’s disease, researchers have correlated changes in brain tissue directly affected by Alzheimer’s progression with changes in the blood metabolome, indicating that the plasma metabolome reflects disease pathology and could in future be used to non-invasively monitor the disease. The team found 121 potential metabolites through nuclear magnetic spectroscopy analysis, several of which impact glucose oxidation, including lactic acid, pyruvate and glucose-6-phosphate. Other metabolites identified allude to oxidative stress resulting in brain dysfunction. 


Recent research has also pinpointed plasma metabolites as a promising avenue for diagnosis, staging and prognosis in multiple myeloma. Using ultra-high liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, the researchers isolated 70 metabolites that underwent significant changes in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients compared to healthy controls. In their work, the authors identified a panel of plasma metabolite biomarkers, including lactic acid and leucine, that could also act as a tool for tumor surveillance.


By integrating evidence from large-scale studies, a recent review compiled 11 blood-based metabolites that are consistently altered in depression. They found that glutamic acid and phosphatidylcholine (32:0) were elevated in patients with depression, whereas levels of tryptophan, serotonin, creatinine, phenylalanine, valine, among others, were lower. 

Blood-based metabolomics, the challenges

However, translating the findings from blood-based metabolomics studies into the clinic is not without its challenges. 


Limitations in the reproducibility, validation and standardization of metabolomic biomarkers within diverse cohorts forms a barrier to their use in the clinic. 


“Advances in high-throughput, comprehensive analytical platforms, such as enhanced sensitivity mass spectrometry methods and standardized analytical workflows, are enabling more efficient and reproducible metabolomic profiling,” explained Zhao. “These developments facilitate larger-scale studies, improve data quality and strengthen biomarker validation, thus bridging the gap between metabolomics research and clinical practice.” 


“As these technological improvements continue, metabolomics is expected to increasingly impact precision medicine and diagnostics,” he continued. 


Zhao will be presenting at the Annual Society for Mass Spectrometry conference 2025, discussing The Metabolomics Innovation Centre's work, led by Dr. Xian Luo, on a newly developed small-scale, highly accurate and reproducible platform (SHARP), which allows the sensitive profiling of metabolites and lipids from just a single droplet of blood.  


“I'm particularly excited to share how this technology significantly enhances analytical sensitivity and precision, opening new possibilities for minimally invasive metabolomics studies, personalized diagnostics and clinical research,” Zhao told Technology Networks.

Meet the Author
A picture of Katie Brighton
Katie Brighton
Scientific Copywriter
Katie joined Technology Networks in January 2022 as a scientific copywriter. She holds a master’s by research degree in molecular and cellular biology and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Leeds.
Interviewing
A grayscale image of Dr. Shuang Zhao
Shuang Zhao, PhD
Node Manager and Senior Scientist
Dr. Shuang Zhao is a node manager at The Metabolomics Innovation Centre (TMIC), Canada’s leading metabolomics research facility, where he plays a key role in advancing research across clinical, biomedical and agricultural metabolomics.
Related Topic Pages
Personalized Medicine
Neurodegeneration
LC-MS
Liquid Chromatography
Mass Spectrometry
Biomarkers
Behavioral Neuroscience
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decoratvive background images
Never miss a story
with the Breaking Science News daily newsletter