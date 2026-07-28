Why PCOS Is Now Called PMOS

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When a medical condition affects 170 million people worldwide, rewriting its name is more than a matter of medical semantics—it reflects how our understanding of the underlying biology has evolved.

In May 2026, The Lancet published a global consensus statement that quietly dismantled a diagnostic framework that has failed patients for generations: polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) was officially renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS).

For decades, the old name trapped a systemic endocrine crisis within the narrow confines of pelvic anatomy, misleading patients and practitioners alike.

“The renaming from PCOS to PMOS will remedy the long-standing gaps in care, which delayed diagnosis,” said Dr. Laura DeLeon, DNP, APRN, an assistant professor at Touro University Nevada.

By reflecting the broader complexity of the condition, the new label offers improved diagnostic and therapeutic clarity.

“PMOS represents the condition more honestly,” said Dr. Jody-Ann McLean, a medical doctor and writer specializing in women's hormonal and metabolic health.

Technology Networks spoke with DeLeon and McLean to discuss what the name change could mean for future patient care.

The history behind PMOS

For generations, the medical community focused largely on the condition’s ovarian features—a misclassification that stemmed from interpreting one clinical feature as the underlying pathology rather than a symptom of a broader condition.

The 2003 Rotterdam criteria reinforced the pelvic-centric view of the condition. This historical diagnostic standard used polycystic ovarian morphology as a key diagnostic criterion, shaping how clinicians viewed the disorder.

“The old name was misleading because a big focus point was on ovarian 'cysts', when the classic ultrasound appearance is in many cases from multiple small follicles in the ovary that haven't yet fully developed, instead of pathological ovarian cysts,” said McLean.

At the heart of the condition is a communication breakdown between the pancreas, insulin receptors, and the endocrine system.

“The cause is unknown, but genetics and lifestyle choices can affect insulin resistance, the main culprit,” explained DeLeon. “Insulin resistance occurs when the receptors in a woman’s body become numb to insulin; this causes the pancreas to overproduce insulin, and it leads to endocrine dysregulation.”

When elevated to chronic levels, insulin acts as a co-gonadotropin, signaling the ovary's theca cells to flood the bloodstream with excess androgens.

Co-gonadotropin A biochemical agent or hormone that acts alongside primary gonadotropins to amplify or alter their stimulatory effects on the reproductive organs.

Due to the chaotic hormonal environment, the ovaries are unable to select a dominant follicle to mature and release during ovulation. Instead, multiple follicles get stuck mid-development, creating the classic “string of pearls” appearance on an ultrasound that early doctors mistakenly called cysts.

This metabolic dysfunction triggers a biological domino effect across multiple organ systems: women frequently present with irregular or absent periods, alongside systemic symptoms such as acne, excessive facial or body hair growth, fertility struggles, and thinning hair, driven directly by the surge of androgens produced by the ovaries in response to hyperinsulinemia.

“This then becomes a vicious cycle that perpetuates,” DeLeon noted.

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“By changing the name from PCOS to PMOS, we are making women aware that this is more of a metabolic and endocrine syndrome that impacts the entire body, and the ovaries are just a downstream effect and not the primary cause for diagnosis,” DeLeon added.

McLean echoed this, stating that the new name “better represents the condition's complexity, that it's a hormonal and metabolic condition that has body-wide effects, and it's not limited to being simply an ovarian problem.”

Redefining the modern PMOS clinic

In clinics today, the transition to PMOS is a welcomed step towards improving how patients are diagnosed and supported. A standard gynecological checkup could become a comprehensive metabolic evaluation, moving beyond ultrasound results that provide limited insight.

“The name change was made to better reflect that this is a whole-body metabolic and endocrine disorder rather than focusing on the ovaries for diagnosis and treatment,” DeLeon said.

A modern PMOS workup will require an exhaustive diagnostic panel.



According to DeLeon, the essential toolkit should span:

Cardiovascular & metabolic markers : A lipid panel to check cholesterol levels, insulin levels, fasting glucose, and hemoglobin A1c.

Endocrine & ovulatory panels : Testosterone levels, 17-OHP to assess adrenal glands, follicle-stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone to assess ovulation, prolactin, and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels.

Management strategies may follow suit, expanding beyond traditional birth control prescription with clinical interventions that actively target specific metabolic vulnerabilities. Treatment paths could include “management for high cholesterol, combined birth control pills to regulate menses, Spironolactone to decrease testosterone levels, Letrozole or Clomid to help with fertility due to anovulation, and metformin for diabetes,” DeLeon suggested.

Historically, the narrow reproductive focus left patients dangerously underinformed about their own bodies.

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“A lot of women leave appointments thinking PCOS is exclusively an ovarian or fertility problem, and they may not always realize how central insulin resistance and metabolic dysfunction can be to the condition, and how it can disrupt hormone function,” McLean said.

“If you hear 'PMOS' it might just make you stop and think that this could be something more than ovaries alone,” she added.

This altered awareness could change how patients interact with the healthcare system.

“If you’re aware that there are often metabolic changes in PMOS, you might be more likely to ask about metabolic markers, or ask what your cardiovascular risk is, instead of focusing entirely on other important aspects like fertility or cycle regularity,” McLean said.

The name change may alter what clinicians prioritize, improving the diagnostic and therapeutic journey.

“For women currently diagnosed with PCOS: your condition hasn't changed. But the framing and understanding, and hopefully the care and research in this area, should,” said McLean.

The future of PMOS therapeutics

Looking ahead, the PMOS framework aims to drive the development of more targeted therapies and improve care across a woman’s entire life. Now, by recognizing PMOS as a lifelong condition rather than one affecting those of reproductive age, scientists are starting to investigate how it manifests from adolescence through post-menopause.

“Making ‘metabolic’ and ‘polyendocrine’ important parts of the name will hopefully prompt researchers to focus more on these aspects of the condition,” said McLean.

Currently, a primary research objective is investigating why metabolic presentations vary drastically between individuals.

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“There’s still a lot to learn about the metabolic changes and mechanisms in PMOS, for example why some women develop significant insulin resistance, and others don’t,” McLean said.

Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, the future of PMOS therapy lies in precision medicine.

“There may be different biological mechanisms and subtypes, including predominantly insulin-resistant, obesity-associated, or hyperandrogenic. By exploring these subtypes, it could help to identify which patients are most at risk for diabetes or cardiovascular disease and also allow us to apply precision medicine based on these metabolic or reproductive subtypes,” said McLean.

This change is also accelerating the exploration of pharmacotherapies, including medications that directly target metabolic pathways, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and tirzepatide, alongside established insulin-sensitizing approaches like metformin and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors.

Researchers are now exploring how hormonal fluctuations influence metabolic health over time, specifically the relationship between long-term hormonal changes and insulin resistance.

A new diagnostic era for PMOS

The renaming to PMOS represents an important step toward addressing longstanding challenges in the diagnosis and management of the condition. For many patients, the path to diagnosis has historically been complex, with many twists and turns along the way.

“A recent Mira survey found that one in four women waited more than five years to receive a PCOS diagnosis, and three in five saw two or more doctors before getting answers,” DeLeon highlighted. “Nearly two-thirds initially assumed their symptoms were just PMS.”

With the World Health Organization estimating that 70% of affected individuals remain undiagnosed, a clearer, highly visible clinical framework is desperately needed.

“By changing this, not only are medical providers better informed, but the women they care for will also be,” said DeLeon.