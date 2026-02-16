471 Studies Unified To Advance Pituitary Tumor Science

A recent study has carried out a systematic review of the scientific literature on omics data generated in pituitary tumours, with the aim of organising, cataloguing and facilitating the reuse of publicly available resources for future research projects.





Study, by the Endocrinology, Thyroid and Obesity Research Group at the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), the study analyses 471 papers published up to June 2025 that use different omics approaches-such as genomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics or proteomics-applied to pituitary neuroendocrine tumours (PitNETs). Based on this comprehensive review, the authors have developed a centralised catalogue of datasets, including information on data accessibility and the availability of associated clinical annotations.





This catalogue brings together in a single space resources that were previously scattered across multiple publications and repositories, thereby facilitating the secondary use of data for validation studies, benchmarking, data integration and the development of new research approaches.





"We have implemented a systematic review of all published omics studies in pituitary tumours and generated a catalogue that centralises the available data, the methods used and the associated clinical annotations, with the aim of facilitating their use in future research and precision medicine projects," explains Joan Gil, researcher at IGTP and at the Institut de Recerca de l'Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, and first author of the study.





The review highlights that, despite the sustained growth of omics studies in pituitary tumours, a significant proportion of the available data is not easily reusable due to a lack of standardisation and sufficient clinical annotation. This limitation represents a major obstacle to the development of robust and comparable predictive models across studies.





"Despite methodological advances in genomics, transcriptomics or proteomics, the lack of clinically well-annotated and standardised datasets continues to limit the ability to develop robust predictive models in pituitary diseases," notes Manel Puig-Domingo, researcher at IGTP, leader of the research group and senior author of the study.





Reference: Gil J, de Pedro-Campos P, Carrato C, et al. Assessing the value of data-driven frameworks for personalized medicine in pituitary tumours: A critical overview. Mach Learn Knowl Extr. 2026;8(1). doi: 10.3390/make8010016





