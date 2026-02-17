A Blood Test Could Predict Trauma Recovery Before Complications Hit

Read time: 2 minutes

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz have developed a way to predict how trauma patients will recover, days before complications come to fruition, by analyzing the molecules in their blood.





In a first-of-its-kind study, published in Science Translational Medicine, the team showed that “omics” markers, or biological signals found in blood, can reveal why patients with similar injuries often recover differently, opening the door to more precise, personalized trauma care.





Researchers mapped the molecular endotypes and trajectories of more than 1,300 trauma patients over time, showing that organ failure and mortality can be predicted more accurately and efficiently using omics markers than traditional injury-based measures.





"Two patients often arrive in the ER with nearly identical injuries but go on to have widely divergent outcomes despite similar care,” said Mitchell Cohen, senior author and professor of surgery at CU Anschutz. “This occurs because their biologic response to injury and treatment is different. Our novel approach and modeling allows us to see those differences in real time, so we can know their biologic state, predict their trajectories and tailor their treatments in a personalized manner.”





According to Kirk Hansen, professor of biochemistry at CU Anschutz and co-senior author, “This is precision medicine for trauma. By combining proteomics and metabolomics data, we can not only predict outcomes more accurately than traditional methods, but also start to understand the biology that drives those outcomes.”





The findings underscore CU Anschutz’s role as a national leader in trauma and critical care research. With its collaborative, cross-disciplinary approach, the campus is uniquely positioned to tackle the complexity of trauma, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

Study sets stage for personalized trauma care

This research lays the foundation for personalized trauma care, with currently implementable methods in real-time emergency situations; the researchers are now working to adapt their molecular profiling approach for rapid, point-of-care testing in emergency and military settings.





"This will fundamentally change our practice as we treat patients and will allow for novel creation of new therapeutics and clinical trial designs," said Cohen. "We are about to embark on the first ever U.S. trial of fibrinogen supplementation via the Department of Defense-funded CRYO FIRST trial, and this work will directly affect how we think about the planning, conduct and results of that trial."





Furthermore, initial findings held true in an independent cohort of more than 300 trauma patients, rendering results capable of predicting trauma outcomes with 92% accuracy.





“This is precision metabolic health in action, validated in an independent cohort and ready for clinical use today,” said Angelo D’Alessandro, co-senior author and professor of biochemistry at CU Anschutz. “The same science that can forecast a trauma patient’s outcome days in advance also powers tools to understand how the body responds to extreme endurance and to safeguard the quality of donated blood.





“The future of personalized health isn’t decades away – it’s here now, for those with the vision to put it into practice.”





